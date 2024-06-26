Toronto United Church pastor says polygamy is acceptable

The Canadian Press / Christopher Katsarov

Former Ontario New Democrat Cheri DiNovo of the Trinity-St. Paul's United Church and Centre for Faith, Justice, and the Arts advocated for polygamy in recent posts to her social media.

DiNovo, who is a United Church of Canada minister, said that the Ten Commandments' "thou shall not commit adultery" does not apply to polygamy.

"In fact, polygamy was much more the norm. So when we hear 'thou shall not commit adultery' in the 10 commandments, we aren't really talking about monogamy. We're talking about a society in which women were seen really as property. I don't think that's what Jesus upheld. Do you?" she blasphemed.

Continuing with her posts captioned "Our Queer Bible," DiNovo quoted the apostle Paul who said in Galatians 3:28, “There is no longer Jew or Greek, there is no longer slave or free, there is no longer male and female; for all of you are one in Christ Jesus.” Di Novo unnecessarily reiterates that this would apply to "gay nor straight, gender diverse nor cisgender."

The United Church of Canada is a mainline Protestant denomination and the largest Protestant Christian denomination in Canada. It ranks as the second-largest Christian denomination in the country, following the Catholic Church in Canada.

The church's website is littered with references to social justice, anti-racism, and other leftist buzzwords.

DiNovo stated in 2023 that people should resist Ontario Premier Doug Ford's decision to allocate funds to private healthcare for addressing surgical backlogs.

“In the US, a woman just told me she pays $800.00 a month for her medical insurance (senior with a few medical issues),” she said.

“This is what @fordnation wants for us.”