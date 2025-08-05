Trans activist praised by Trudeau is now tracking J.K. Rowling’s yacht

A Canadian trans activist once hailed by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government is under fire after publicly posting what many interpret as a veiled threat aimed at author J.K. Rowling — appearing to track her private yacht and invite her to a confrontational “chit chat” in Vancouver.

Morgane Oger, a former NDP candidate and controversial LGBTQ+ advocate, wrote on X:

Billionaire boating bigots prefer trans-inclusive vacationing spots such as British Columbia. Am I right, @jk_rowling?... Come for drinks or a BBQ if you’d like a chit chat between just us yachties.

The message was posted alongside apparent information about Rowling’s whereabouts — was widely condemned online as potential doxxing and intimidation.

Rowling, a bestselling author and vocal advocate for women’s sex-based rights, has long been a target of harassment for expressing the view that biological sex matters in law and policy. She has not responded publicly to Oger’s post.

Oger has a history of targeting individuals and organizations who oppose political transgenderism including journalist Meaghan Murphy.

In 2019, Oger successfully lobbied Vancouver city council to cut funding to Vancouver Rape Relief — a women's shelter that declined to admit biological males.

The $34,000 grant was revoked despite the shelter being Canada’s oldest rape crisis centre and serving women fleeing male violence.

Following the council vote, the shelter was vandalized with graffiti including “Kill TERFs” and a dead rat nailed to the door.

Oger condemned the violence but blamed the shelter for the backlash, calling its policies discriminatory.

Women’s groups across Canada have accused Oger of leading coordinated harassment against critics of gender ideology, especially feminists who advocate for single-sex spaces.

Despite this record, Oger received the Meritorious Service Medal from the Trudeau government in 2023. The award citation praised Oger’s work in “advancing inclusiveness for gender-diverse Canadians.”