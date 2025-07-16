Trans rugby player confronted as teammates launch into tirades

A source in the Ontario rugby community recently tipped off Rebel News that there’s yet more gender-bending shenanigans happening on the rugby pitch.

Which is to say, we have come across another female rugby team, the Scarborough Aces, that have a not-so-secret weapon on the roster: namely, a man.

Astute viewers may recall that Rebel News exposed a similar scandal two years ago in Fergus, Ont. That’s when we discovered that the Fergus Highlanders women’s team also had a man on the roster, Tommy “Ash” Davis.

It was baffling. For starters, this is a violation of World Rugby rules. Indeed, five years ago, the sport’s international governing body was ahead of transanity by declaring that men are forbidden to play against women for obvious reasons.

Yet, Canada would appear to be a woke island onto itself in which anything goes thanks to the unholy trinity of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

When we scrummed Ash Davis two years ago on the pitch, he retreated into the arms of his female teammates. Ah, poor thing! As for those teammates who weren’t consoling this man, they were screaming hysterically on the field. Two of them actually started crying! Madness…

'Trans' rugby player confronted as unhinged teammates scream, police arrive



One of the three women injured by Ash Davis last month has said, 'I had never been hit like that before, even at the competitive women’s level. There was so much more brute force. There are women who are… pic.twitter.com/83IUli1C59 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 26, 2023

Well, last Saturday, it was déjà vu all over again when Rebel News visited Eglinton Flats in Toronto.

Which is to say, the exact same scenario played out: Mr. Yorg refused to answer questions as he sought “protection” with some of his female teammates. Those who weren’t consoling the man were – you guessed it – acting hysterically.

It get worse: the coach of the opposing team, the Toronto Nomads, also came to Yorg’s defence! This man, who refused to give his name, called Rebel News staffers “bigots”.

How weird is that? Standing up for the health and safety of real women is a form of bigotry? Indeed, we would argue those who allow men to play rugby against women are misogynists.

Regardless, the Nomads’ coach was not concerned that his team was A. blown out by the Aces; and B., that one of his players, #6, required medical attention after being brutally tackled by Yorg.

Notably, we couldn’t help but notice that the jerseys of the Nomads display the so-called pride progress flag. Now, why would that be – unless this woke rugby club is all-in when it comes to catering to transanity in the name of inclusion.

Indeed, it would appear that this sport in Ontario has been infiltrated by members of the Rainbow Mafia.

Check out his communique that Rugby Ontario issued last month:

“Hey Rugby Ontario Community! “Happy Pride Month! This month, we’re working with the 2SLGBTQ+ clubs in our community to create posts highlighting their accomplishments, and sharing their stories with everyone. “Rugby Ontario is committed to creating safe and inclusive spaces in rugby, so we’re proud to share Sensitivity Training for Queer & Trans Inclusion in Rugby a training session presented by the Rainbow Griffins!” “The Rainbow Griffins is an all-inclusive club based in Toronto. They are committed to building a rugby culture that’s safe, inclusive, and empowering for all – on and off the pitch. “This training session is for referees, players, coaches, club executives, and volunteers. This session offers sensitivity training focused on queer and transgender inclusion in our sport.”

Alas, the crux of the matter is this: allowing biological males to compete with females is NOT safe. In fact, allowing this travesty to occur makes a full-contact sport like rugby inherently unsafe for the real women who play it.

And in the department of there’s plenty of blame to go around, we must ask: where are the feminists? Where is mama and papa bear? And what of the players themselves? This trans garbage ends tomorrow if all the real women on the pitch took a knee and defaulted. But, as we saw with the gals in Fergus and Toronto, these young ladies are hopelessly indoctrinated. They really do believe that “trans women are real women.”

And thus, the question arises: how much longer will it be before ALL female rugby teams are stocked by male losers who were unable to make the men’s team?

Stay tuned…