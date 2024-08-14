Transgender athlete to compete in women's events at Paralympics
Valentina Petrillo's participation has sparked a debate on inclusion and fairness in parasports.
Valentina Petrillo, a 50-year-old Italian athlete who transitioned from male to female in 2018, is set to take part in the upcoming Paris Paralympics.
Petrillo, who will represent Italy in the T12 classification for visually impaired athletes, has qualified for the women's events in the upcoming Paris Paralympics, the Daily Wire reports.
"I deserve this selection," Petrillo told the BBC, acknowledging that his participation would raise questions but expressing hope that some would understand his journey. "The historic value of being the first transgender woman to compete at the Paralympics is an important symbol of inclusion," he added.
Petrillo, who was diagnosed with Stargardt's syndrome as a child, previously competed in men's categories, winning 11 national titles. Since transitioning, he has done exceptionally well in women's para-athletics, including bronze medals in the 200 and 400-meter races at last year's World Championships.
The International Paralympic Committee allows individual sports' governing bodies to determine eligibility criteria for transgender athletes. World Para Athletics, which oversees track and field events, permits individuals legally recognized as women to compete in women's categories.
Addressing concerns about fairness, Petrillo discussed the physical changes he has experienced since beginning hormone therapy. "As a sportsperson, to accept that you won't go as fast as before is difficult. I had to accept this compromise, because it is a compromise, for my happiness," he explained.
The Paris Paralympics are scheduled to take place from August 28 to September 8, 2024. Petrillo's participation comes amid ongoing discussions about gender and sports, including recent controversies in Olympic boxing involving athletes with XY chromosomes competing in women's events.
