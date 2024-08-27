Transgender identified golfer advances in LPGA qualifying school
Trans-identified golfer Hailey Davidson still has two more golf events, scheduled for October and December, to officially qualify for the LPGA Tour.
A biologically male golfer who identifies as a transgendered female has advanced to the next round of the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) Qualifying School, reigniting discussions about fairness in women's sports. Hailey Davidson, who previously competed on a men's college team, is now closer to potentially securing a spot on the LPGA Tour.
The development has drawn criticism from former professional golfer Amy Olson, who expressed her concerns on social media. "Unfair," Olson stated on X, formerly known as Twitter. "These women have worked too hard and too long to have to stand by and watch a man compete for and take their spot," the Daily Wire reports.
Unfair. These women have worked too hard and too long to have to stand by and watch a man compete for and take their spot.— Amy Olson (@AmyOlsonGolf) August 25, 2024
The only fair path forward is a policy based on sex, not gender. https://t.co/xku7eay2zW
Olson, who retired from professional golf in April, advocates for a policy based on biological sex rather than gender identity in women's sports. Her comments were made in response to a video shared by Riley Gaines, a prominent advocate for women's sports, which showed Davidson competing at the qualifying event.
Davidson still has two more golf events, scheduled for October and December, to officially qualify for the LPGA Tour. The athlete has previously addressed criticism from female competitors, suggesting that those who object to transgender participation are not taking accountability for their own performance.
This situation follows a similar controversy earlier this year when Davidson won the NXXT Women's Classic in Florida. In response to that event, NXXT Golf later changed its rules to allow only biological females to compete, citing a commitment to maintaining the integrity of women's professional golf.
- By Ezra Levant
