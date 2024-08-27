Transgender identified golfer advances in LPGA qualifying school

The development has drawn criticism from former professional golfer Amy Olson, who expressed her concerns on social media. "Unfair," Olson stated on X, formerly known as Twitter. "These women have worked too hard and too long to have to stand by and watch a man compete for and take their spot," the Daily Wire reports.

The only fair path forward is a policy based on sex, not gender. https://t.co/xku7eay2zW — Amy Olson (@AmyOlsonGolf) August 25, 2024

Olson, who retired from professional golf in April, advocates for a policy based on biological sex rather than gender identity in women's sports. Her comments were made in response to a video shared by Riley Gaines, a prominent advocate for women's sports, which showed Davidson competing at the qualifying event.

Davidson still has two more golf events, scheduled for October and December, to officially qualify for the LPGA Tour. The athlete has previously addressed criticism from female competitors, suggesting that those who object to transgender participation are not taking accountability for their own performance.