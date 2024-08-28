Trans identified inmate accused of sexual harassment in women's prison

The case raises questions about housing policies for transgender prisoners.

Transgender inmate accused of sexual harassment in women's prison
Remove Ads

A biological male identifying as a female inmate housed in a women's correctional facility in Washington state has been accused of sexually harassing female inmates, according to reports from a cellmate and prison officials.

The inmate, identified as Christopher Williams, 34, was transferred to the Washington Corrections Center for Women (WCCW). A fellow inmate, Mozzy Clark-Sanchez, filed a Prison Rape Elimination Act (PREA) report against Williams in 2022, alleging multiple instances of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior, the National Review reports.

Clark-Sanchez, who shared a cell with Williams, reported waking up several times to find Williams sitting beside her bed. In one instance, she claims to have found Williams' hand under her blankets, touching her inappropriately. She states that a prison guard witnessed this occurrence and instructed Williams to return to his own bunk.

Clark-Sanchez also alleged that Williams made sexually explicit comments and brought a strap-on dildo into their shared cell.

"When I startled awake, I felt… Christopher jerk his hand out from in my pants, and underneath my blankets," Clark-Sanchez stated. "I was in shock. It took me back to my childhood."

She said that Williams sought to share a cell with her during the pandemic and alleges that soon after, Williams began to engage in sexually harassing behavior.

Clark-Sanchez recounted to the publication, "I'd be sitting on my bunk and he'd lean over me and he'd be like, 'I hate it when it fills up with blood,'" which she interpreted as a reference to an erection.

The accusations have raised concerns about the prison's policies regarding the housing of transgender inmates. According to reports, at least 11 individuals who were assigned male at birth but identify as women are currently housed at WCCW. Some female inmates have expressed discomfort with the situation, citing privacy concerns in shower and bathroom areas.

Prison officials have stated that Clark-Sanchez's claims were substantiated, so Williams was moved to a single room away from other inmates.

Williams is currently serving a 28-year sentence for a domestic violence conviction from 2012. Before this, Williams had been required to register as a sex offender due to a conviction for sexually assaulting a minor.

news United States Crime Gender Wokeness
Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.