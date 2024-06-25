Transgender jockey suspended for racial abuse towards rival

Tyler Leslight, the world's only known active transgender jockey, has been handed a six-week suspension after confessing to racially abusing fellow jockey Wanderson D'Avila.

The incident, which took place following a race in May, has brought attention to issues of conduct within the sport.

Leslight, who competes as a man was found guilty under rule AR 228(e) for conduct detrimental to the interests of racing. After finishing third in the race, while D'Avila placed fourth, the complaint was lodged, leading to the investigation and subsequent penalty.

Leslight, racing in Australia, admitted to the charge and received a suspension with two weeks deferred for two years, contingent on no further offences under similar rules within that period.

The stewards' report clarified, "Given his confirmed riding engagements, stewards ruled that this suspension to ride in races is to commence midnight Saturday, June 29, 2024 and conclude midnight Saturday, July 27, 2024."

In considering the penalty, the stewards took into account Leslight's guilty plea, his apology, and genuine remorse, as well as evidence of completing a training course on racial discrimination.

Leslight has openly discussed details of her transition, particularly the strained relationship with her family.