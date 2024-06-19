Transgender suspect sought in double homicide case in Utah

Washington City Police Department

Utah police are on the hunt for an individual who identifies as transgender following the discovery of two murdered individuals in their Washington City home earlier this week. The victims, one male and one female, were found with apparent gunshot wounds after police responded to reports of shots fired in the neighborhood just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to a statement released by the Washington City Police Department, officers entered the residence through the front door and attempted life-saving efforts on the two victims, but were unsuccessful. Further investigation of the home revealed no additional victims or suspects, leading police to conclude that a double homicide had taken place.

Authorities have identified a single suspect in the case, Collin Troy Bailey, who is described as a "transgender male transitioning to a female and currently goes by the name of Mia Bailey." The suspect is a white individual, standing at 5'10" tall, weighing 130 pounds, and has brown hair. Police noted that Bailey frequently wears wigs and changes hairstyles.

The suspect was last seen leaving the area in a yellow 2014 Kia Sol with Utah License Plate U069GF. Law enforcement officials warn that Bailey's current whereabouts are unknown and that the suspect is considered armed and dangerous. They urge the public not to approach the individual if spotted, and instead contact law enforcement immediately.

Despite the suspect's unknown location, police believe there are no current threats to the general public, although they suspect Bailey may still be in the area. The relationship between the suspect and the victims has not been disclosed by authorities.

The Washington City Police Department expressed their heartfelt condolences to the victims' family and thanked various agencies and local citizens who assisted with the incident, including the Washington County Sheriff's Office, St. George City Police Department, Utah Highway Patrol, and the Washington County Attorney's Office.