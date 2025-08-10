BREAKING: TRANTIFA thugs block, intimidate peaceful reporters at Montreal Pride parade

After news of Jewish groups facing exclusion, Rebel News documented the event. A full report will soon follow.

Rebel News
  August 10, 2025

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante participated in the city’s annual Pride parade after cancelling Christian artist Sean Feucht’s worship event last month. Thousands of Montrealers were present Sunday to celebrate Gay Pride.

Then suddenly, Rebel News reporters Alexa Lavoie and Guillaume Roy were blocked and intimidated by masked participants.

“We’ve just been attacked at the wild parade,” Alexa Lavoie said, referring to Montreal Pride 2025. “This is another parade, another march,” she added.

The City of Montreal earlier fined a Plateau Mont-Royal church $2,500 for hosting the musician despite prior warnings it did not have a permit to organize a concert. Feucht clarified before the event that “this is a church service” and “not a performance.” 

Feucht faced at least six cancellations on the first leg of his “Revive in 25” tour, owing to public safety concerns and permitting issues.

“If I had shown up with purple hair and a dress, claiming to be a woman, the government wouldn’t have said a word,” he wrote on X. “But to publicly profess deeply held Christian beliefs is to be labeled an extremist—and to have a free worship event classified as a public safety risk.”

In a video posted July 23, he claimed that people gathered for Halifax Pride Festival events, “but now they're not so tolerant when peaceful Christians come together.”

  • Jerry Purvis
    commented 2025-08-10 17:39:07 -0400 Flag
    When I visited in 1986, Montreal was a beautiful city. Now I wonder what the #*! happened. It appears perversion has taken over and anyone who complains gets a visit from the police state. It will be sad to watch when things get really ugly really fast. But the authorities asked for it.