Treasury Board scrambled for talking points after pronouns video mockery
A pronouns lecture resulted in backlash and teasing across all platforms and prompted prepared media lines after a True North article on the video.
An exclusive access to information request into the Treasury Board Secretariat details the agency's response to public criticism of a video posted to the agency's social media accounts on the proper protocol when adding personal pronouns to emails and what to do when someone doesn't make their preferred pronouns clear.
The pronouns lecture from the bureaucrats tasked with making sure MP's spend tax dollars responsibly resulted in backlash and teasing across all platforms and prompted prepared media lines after a True North article on the video.
TBS bureaucrats were sensitive about True North's article, saying the independent news company “could not find an effective way to criticize the post” and that “diversity and inclusion is a priority for the government.”
Subsequent posts that were of similar content were then subject to extra review before posting.
