Treaty 6 chiefs complain about Alberta separatism to King Charles

First Nations leaders from the land covered by Treaty 6 raised their concerns about the growing separatist movement in the province during a meeting with King Charles III at Buckingham Palace earlier this week.

One of the seven attendees from Alberta and Saskatchewan was Grand Council Chief Joey Pete of the Confederacy of Treaty 6 First Nations, who said he told King Charles about the “hardships” and “division” separatism was placing on Albertans.

On Thursday's Rebel Roundtable livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini looked the gripes raised by the Treaty 6 chiefs to Canada's official head of state.

King Charles “can't stop us from leaving,” Sheila said of the chiefs' pleading. Confusingly, these same groups often lament Canada as committing genocide against them she continued, yet they want to “force the rest of us to stay in Confederation.”

Demands for returning land and calling Canada “racist colonizers” conflict with the effort to keep Alberta in Canada, Tamara said.

“If Indigenous people want sovereignty for themselves, why can't I have it?” wondered Sheila. “If you want self-government, OK. But why are you the only people entitled to this? If you see that there's a broken relationship between you and the Crown — me too!”

Sheila said she was in agreement that the Crown has let down Indigenous people and that people have a right to sovereignty, “but why does it stop at Indigenous peoples and not Albertans writ large, Indigenous or not?”