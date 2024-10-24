Triumphant B.C. Conservative MLA-elect Heather Maah on parental rights in education

As British Columbians await the final results of the province's 43rd general election, which are expected by October 28, I sit down with Heather Maahs, Chilliwack School District 33’s longest-serving trustee, who has just been elected as the B.C. Conservative MLA for Chilliwack North.

Maahs' win was a setback for the B.C. NDP, as it unseated former MLA Dan Coulter, who had previously served alongside her on a school board known for heated debates over issues like the SOGI 123 program and the teaching of gender ideology in schools.

With neither the B.C. NDP nor the Conservatives having yet securing enough seats to form a government, the direction B.C. education is likely to head in still remains unknown until the final count.

Maahs, who ran on a platform focused on improving the education system, shares insights on what British Columbians should expect regarding education if their votes allow them to implement their “Excellence in Education - A Learning-First Approach” platform.

This includes restoring letter grades, reversing cuts to homeschool funding and replacing the controversial SOGI 123 with a zero-tolerance anti-bullying program.