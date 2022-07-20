Truck drivers protest soaring fuel costs in Melbourne
Tip truck drivers wreak havoc in Melbourne causing traffic chaos during peak over 'unsustainable' fuel costs
A large convoy of truck drivers gathered across Melbourne this morning, causing traffic chaos in the city.
Up to 200 owner-drivers converged on the city to campaign for a fuel levy due to soaring diesel prices.
VTU secretary and owner driver Luke McCrone told Rebel News that the drivers are in 'desperate need' of a fuel levy and protection from the rise and fall of fuel costs.
#BREAKING: Large truck convoy in Melbourne heading to parliament in protest of soaring fuel prices.— Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) July 19, 2022
People are getting desperate.
More to follow. pic.twitter.com/vg00dvQDpO
Many of the drivers work on major building projects in the city say the price of diesel has made their situation 'unsustainable'.
Drivers blared their horns as the trucks made their way through the city disrupting traffic during the morning traffic peak to get their message heard.
- By Avi Yemini
