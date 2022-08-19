Trucker Rebellion: The Story of the Coutts Blockade

Dutch Farmer Rebellion Rebel News has returned to the Netherlands to cover the Dutch farmer protests against the government's plan to limit carbon and nitrogen emissions from their farms. Please donate here to support our 100% viewer-funded journalism and offset the cost of our economy-class airfare, accommodations, and meals. learn more E-transfer (Canada):

You've heard of the Canadian 'freedom truckers' protesting discriminatory vaccine mandates. But they didn't all go to Ottawa.

Many truckers decided to take a stand at a small border crossing in Coutts, Alberta.

This is their story.

Rebel News reporters Kian Simone and Sydney Fizzard were embedded in the truckers' border blockade for nearly two weeks.

In this exclusive and hard-hitting documentary, Rebel News displays never-before-seen footage that gives viewers a behind-the-scenes view of the nine-day freedom protests in Coutts. Learn about the dramatic showdown with RCMP, watch never before seen footage from negotiations with authorities and help expose the shocking lies from media and politicians.

