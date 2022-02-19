Trudeau and his police are the unchecked dictators of Canada

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we looked at the ongoing protests in Ottawa and the cancellation of Parliament.

Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say:

“They fired the Ottawa Police chief the other day. No reasons given. I think I know why — he wasn’t prepared to get violent against peaceful protesters. So they found a cop dirty enough to do whatever Trudeau says. It’s not too hard. Promise a guy a promotion, promise him legal immunity. I mean, many of the good cops have left the force — either been fired or they removed themselves for not going along with the past two years of bullying. “So the new chief will follow orders. He’ll do whatever needs doing. “Like cancelling Parliament. Like I say, the police raids today didn’t wait until Parliament was done debating. They literally cancelled Parliament. The police told Parliament not to meet. It’s not needed — I mean, the decision-making is by the police now — Parliament really is just a hood ornament.”

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

