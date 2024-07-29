Trudeau announces September byelections in Quebec and Manitoba

The Canadian Press / Christinne Muschi

Two federal ridings will have byelections in September, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Sunday.

The byelections, one in Manitoba and one in Quebec, will be held on September 16.

The riding of LaSalle-Emard-Verdun in Quebec became vacant after former justice minister David Lametti resigned. It’s been a Liberal seat since it was created in 2013 with Lametti representing the constituency since his win in 2015.

Montreal city councillor Laura Palestini has been put forward as the Liberal candidate and will face off against Conservative Louis Ialenti, who the party described as a “common-sense business owner,” according to Global News.

The NDP selected municipal councillor Craig Sauve to represent the riding. The Bloc has not yet selected a candidate.

In Manitoba, the NDP aims to retain the Elmwood-Transcona riding after three-term MP Daniel Blaikie stepped down.

The party has held this riding in every election but one since 2004, when Conservative Lawrence Toet briefly won it during the party's majority government in 2011.

Blaikie reclaimed it for the NDP—and his family—in 2015. His father, Bill Blaikie, had held the seat between 2004 to 2008 and from 1988 until 2004, when the riding was Winnipeg-Transcona.

Daniel Blaikie resigned in March 2024 to accept a position in Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew’s office.

In the upcoming byelection, the NDP has nominated Transcona BIZ executive director Leila Dance, the Conservatives have put forward construction electrician and union member Colin Reynolds, and the Liberals have chosen former teacher Ian MacIntyre, who also ran for the Manitoba Liberals in last year’s provincial election.

The byelections will serve as another litmus test for the governing Liberals, who lost the Ontario riding of Toronto-St. Paul's to the Conservatives last month, amid failing polling numbers.