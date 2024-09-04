Trudeau attempts to curate image of popularity as support dwindles

E-transfer (Canada):

Ezra Levant examined how Justin Trudeau uses his cozy relationship with a former Syrian refugee who now owns a chocolate shop to try to boost his public image during last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show.

The prime minister recently visited the Peace by Chocolate shop in Halifax, Nova Scotia to participate in a slick campaign-style video with founder Tareq Hadhad.

While the public wasn't allowed into the shop during the planned visit, Trudeau touted the interaction on his social media account, saying that "Tareq’s story represents the best of Canada."

Tareq’s story represents the best of Canada. He came to Nova Scotia in 2015 as a Syrian refugee. He hoped to rebuild his family’s chocolate business here.



And yesterday, I visited him and his wife, Mila, at their @PeaceByChoco store on the Halifax Waterfront — one of their two… pic.twitter.com/wbgAO6jScf — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) August 28, 2024

Speaking about Trudeau's relationship with the Syrian-Canadian chocolate shop owner, Levant said, "Trudeau has always been there for Tareq and his chocolate store with your money."

"That's something that didn't appear in either Trudeau's or Hadhad's Twitter feed now did it. Close to half a million tax dollars have been fired hosed at that little chocolate shop again and again and again," he said.

Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau visited us to see what Peace by Chocolate has been up to since his last check in!



Thank you for stopping by. 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/yzQWwXND04 — Peace by Chocolate (@Peacebychoco) August 28, 2024

Levant went on to say, "It's not a high-tech company, it's not something critical like a health company or housing. it's just a little retail store selling chocolate. And that's almost half a million dollars in free money to a Syrian migrant to open up a retail shop. It must be nice."

Levant also noted that Hadhad has apparently donated over 100 times to the Liberal Party of Canada since arriving in the country in 2015.

"So that's Trudeau's world, he bribes and pays off everyone around him to tell him how great he is," said Levant.

Levant contrasted the interaction with a tense exchange Trudeau recently had with a steelworker in Ontario. "They forgot to put the real people behind a glass wall didn't they? Yeah, that guy wouldn't even shake Trudeau's hand," he said.