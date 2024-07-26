Trudeau, Australian and NZ PMs sign letter calling for ceasefire in Gaza

The Canadian Press / Justin Tang

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, along with the prime ministers of New Zealand and Australia, have released a new open letter calling for an “urgent ceasefire” in Gaza.

Israel’s ambassador to Canada responded to the letter, calling on Ottawa to fight against “those who try to disrupt global order.”

The letter called on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to accept the ceasefire proposal backed by the US and the UN Security Council.

CBC told Rebel News there has been ‘no change’ in their position ‘with respect to language’ describing the Israel-Hamas war. They previously received pushback for designating Hamas as ‘militants.’



MORE: https://t.co/UfWbCnNgQu pic.twitter.com/HXh3u9XjYv — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 25, 2024

“The situation in Gaza is catastrophic. The human suffering is unacceptable. It cannot continue,” reads the letter.

The Gaza health ministry claims that over 39,000 Palestinians have been killed in the nine-month war. Netanyahu, who recently arrived in Washington, D.C. for discussions with U.S. leaders, indicated that a deal to return Israeli hostages is "ripening."

The letter also calls on Israel to “respond substantively” to the UN’s advisory opinion on the 'occupied Palestinian territories,' who call Israel an illegitimate state.

The UN last week said Israel had no right to sovereignty in its territories and that it violated international law by acquiring land by force when it gained the land 57 years ago.

Netanyahu denounced the UN court’s finding, and argued that the territory is a part of the Jewish people’s historic homeland, reports the Associated Press.

“We remain unequivocal in our condemnation of Hamas for the atrocities of October 7 and ongoing acts of terror. Hamas must lay down its arms and release all hostages. We see no role for Hamas in the future governance of Gaza,” the letter states.

“An immediate ceasefire is needed desperately. Civilians must be protected, and a sustained increase in the flow of assistance throughout Gaza is needed to address the humanitarian situation.

“We fully stand behind the comprehensive ceasefire deal, outlined by President Biden and endorsed by the UN Security Council. We call on parties to the conflict to agree to the deal. Any delay will only see more lives lost.

Israel warns of Iranian-backed terror plot targeting Israeli athletes at Olympics



Over 6,000 athletes will participate in the parade along the Seine river on Friday.



MORE by @Robertopedia: https://t.co/eG08mKpJYM — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 26, 2024

“We are committed to working towards an irreversible path to achieving a two-state solution, where Israelis and Palestinians can live securely within internationally recognised borders. This is the only realistic option to achieve a just and enduring peace,” it concludes.