Trudeau confronted AGAIN by protesters in Montreal: 'FREE TAMARA!'
The prime minister was questioned in Outremont over his use of the Emergencies Act which squashed the peaceful Truckers for Freedom Convoy after returning from a short visit from a 'crowd of fans' at the Stampede in Calgary.
Justin Trudeau, after attending several photo ops in Quebec, has been found at a restaurant in the residential borough of Outremont, a predominated Jewish neighborhood.
Rebel News’ Quebec-based reporter, Alexa Lavoie, was on the scene and began to document the crowd of protesters who began to ask questions of Trudeau.
Lavoie asks Trudeau from the sidewalk in French:
“Mr. Trudeau, what other agreement, besides the Known Travellers Digital Identity, have you signed with the World Economic Forum?”
Alexa : Mr. Trudeau, what other agreement, besides the Known Travellers Digital Identity, have you signed with the World Economic Forum?@JustinTrudeau : no answer! pic.twitter.com/Gn9AENf1P5— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) July 12, 2022
The PM refrained from answering.
An independent journalist from the area chimed in with his own questions to Trudeau:
“You preach to the whole wide world about freedoms, how come freedom fighters for the Convoy are still in jail? Why?”
What a disgrace to humanity I got to see our dictator @JustinTrudeau from our country today and this is how it went pic.twitter.com/GNRLbKc8Up— LIEBY LEWIN (@LewinLieby) July 11, 2022
Another lady in the crowd can be heard in the background shouting “Free Tamara! Free Tamara”
Allegedly this is why they arrested Tamara Lich for taking a group picture. pic.twitter.com/aiJFaoYE9H— Yanky (@Yanky_Pollak) June 28, 2022
Tamara Lich was re-arrested in Medicine Hat, Alberta, for allegedly breaking her bail conditions by taking a three second photo with another convoy organizer while she received the George Jonas Freedom Award in early June. A justice of the peace has ruled for her to be to be held until July 14 for her bail hearing.
After the initial questions were asked to Trudeau, Montreal's infamous SPVM arrived on the scene to protect the PM.
NOW: Montreal police have arrived at Trudeau's dinner party to make sure Trudeau can eat dinner undisturbed.— Yanky 🇺🇲 (@Yanky_Pollak) July 12, 2022
Alexa Lavoie asked one final question directly to Trudeau regarding new green policies that will severely affect Canadian farmers:
“Are you supporting the Dutch PM’s new farming regulations on nitrogen and carbon emission?”
WATCH:— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) July 12, 2022
Are you supporting the Dutch PM's(@minpres) new farming regulations on nitrogen and carbon emission? Are you willing to trade your meal for bugs? See our team in the Netherland's coverage: https://t.co/CvYcNIGEzY@JustinTrudeau did not answer! pic.twitter.com/VGDSPnCPkd
Alexa quickly followed up with “Are you willing to trade your meal for bugs?”
The Dutch uprising taking place in the Netherlands currently began as part of overreaching net-zero climate policies (such as reducing nitrogen) being imposed on the farmers by the Klaus Schwab associate, Mark Rutte.
Protests throughout the country have popped up in resistance against the government.
