Trudeau's disastrous commitment to kill Canadian oil and gas

On Monday, Trudeau announced a plan to further give away the Canadian share of the international oil and gas market while strangling development in Western Canada:

"We’ll cap oil and gas sector emissions today and ensure they decrease tomorrow at a pace and scale needed to reach net zero by 2050. That’s no small task for a major oil and gas producing country. It’s a big step that’s absolutely necessary."

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Spencer Fernando (@SpencerFernando on Twitter) joined Ezra to talk about the UN climate change summit and Trudeau's disastrous plan to kill Canadian oil and gas.

Commenting on Trudeau's announcement, Spencer said:

"It's almost taken on in an extreme way a kind of religious aspect. There's something almost faith-based lately about the environmental movement, and it's basically like purity versus things that are dirty— so Canadian energy apparently is dirty, so it's untouchable, you can't have anything to do with that — it must be punished, it's evil, it's terrible — and so when that kind of thinking predominates, its not really a logical discussion at this point... if you look at the numbers, Canada contributes very little to global emissions and our energy is often cleaner, environmental standards higher, labour standards are higher than many of the countries that will simply step in and replace any production we don't produce. So we're not changing emissions at all in the world, we're lowering labour standards if other countries produce it, we're lowering environmental standards if other countries produce it, and then we just lose money, and other countries — often dictatorships and authoritarian states — end up gaining money. So there's obviously no net benefit for the world, it just hurts Canada and benefits other people."

