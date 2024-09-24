Trudeau escapes escalating problems in Canada for UN trip to NYC

Ezra Levant discussed Justin Trudeau's infatuation with New York City and feeling like he's in the "big leagues" during last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show.

The prime minister is currently in New York City to attend the United Nations General Assembly and the Summit of the Future.

Trudeau also made time to speak with Stephen Colbert on 'The Late Show,' where the prime minister applauded the record of his Liberal government and explained how he got into politics.

Speaking about Trudeau's frequent trips to the Big Apple, Levant said, "If you've ever been to Manhattan, it can be quite awe-inspiring, the masters of the universe, the biggest people in every realm are there."

"Trudeau is a little person but can look bigger even if he doesn't quite fit the suit because he travels in style, the Government of Canada private jet and lots of money and power to clear the way for him. He couldn't earn it on his own."

Levant explained that in fairness to Trudeau, he doesn't seem to be getting many invitations anymore due to his bizarre and unserious antics at global events.

Levant also critiqued Trudeau's speech at the Summit of the Future, during which the prime minister warned people about the "increasingly dire costs of climate change."

"What is this 2015? Why is he talking about that. No Canadians, no Canadians care about that. All Canadians care about is vast immigration, the cost of housing, jobs...you're talking about 'climate change,'" said Levant.