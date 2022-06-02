WATCH: 'We're still in a pandemic': Trudeau extends travel restrictions using potential 'new variants' as justification

On last night's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, we discussed how Justin Trudeau and the Liberal Party have extended travel restrictions for at least another month while airports across the country continue to be overwhelmed.

As it is now common knowledge that Covid-19 vaccines do not prevent the transmission of the Omicron variant, many have been left wondering what the true purpose of the ongoing travel restrictions is, especially considering that Canada is among the only countries in the world left enforcing such strict policies.

Just yesterday, the CEO of WestJet, Alexis von Hoensbroech, took to Twitter to voice his displeasure with the ongoing travel restrictions, which according to him, are backed by "no more logic."

As reported by CP24, "Last week, more than 50 percent of international passengers arriving at Toronto Pearson were hit by delays, according to the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA). Canada's newly released extension of COVID-19 travel restrictions means tourists will still need to show proof of vaccination when entering Canada, and random COVID-19 testing will still take place. Unvaccinated Canadians need to continue showing proof of a negative COVID-19 test. All travellers must fill out the ArriveCan app before coming into the country."

