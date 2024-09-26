Trudeau finds solace in NYC during softball interview with Stephen Colbert

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed Justin Trudeau's recent appearance on 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' from Manhattan, New York City.

Trudeau made the appearance on Colbert's show as he prepared for the United Nations General Assembly and Summit of the Future, events which see global leaders converge to discuss international policy and the most pressing world issues.

During the interview, Colbert suggested that Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre has been labelled as "Canada's Trump."

Stephen Colbert calls Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre "Canada's Trump" as he discusses the "far right" with Justin Trudeau. The PM acknowledges people are suffering after nine years of his regime, and that's why his opponents want an election.https://t.co/vD78U502Po pic.twitter.com/ufgkj945B4 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 24, 2024

Speaking about Trudeau's appearance on Colbert, Ezra said, "It was so boring. It was nothing that the youth of America would be interested in. I don't even think it's a boomer's idea of what the kids would be interested in."

"I think it was just a corporate assignment given to the corporate PR man Stephen Colbert. 'You are now going to interview Justin Trudeau. He's a globalist, he's a bit of a loser, he's probably going to be thrown out of office, but he's part of our team so give him softballs for 15 minutes,' and Colbert did."

Stephen Colbert asks PM Trudeau what Canadians and Americans "fight over," with Trudeau saying fishing rights and lumber tariffs are "small issues that matter" before taking a jab at the U.S. health-care system.https://t.co/vD78U4ZuZQ pic.twitter.com/8l1ZcSQZEN — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 24, 2024

Ezra also discussed how Trudeau's foreign junkets to places like New York City serve as a tool for the prime minister to get away from disapproving Canadians at home.

"Justin Trudeau can't step outside in Canada anywhere, in any province without being heckled and booed and jeered and sworn at by ordinary people," he said.

"He is universally detested. One of the reasons he loves going on foreign junkets, including to New York, is to get away from Canadians."