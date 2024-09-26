Trudeau finds solace in NYC during softball interview with Stephen Colbert

'For the last 15 years Stephen Colbert has been a political activist who sometimes tells jokes, as opposed to a comedian who sometimes gets political,' said Ezra Levant.

  • By Rebel News
  • September 26, 2024
  • News Analysis

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed Justin Trudeau's recent appearance on 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' from Manhattan, New York City.

Trudeau made the appearance on Colbert's show as he prepared for the United Nations General Assembly and Summit of the Future, events which see global leaders converge to discuss international policy and the most pressing world issues.

During the interview, Colbert suggested that Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre has been labelled as "Canada's Trump."

Speaking about Trudeau's appearance on Colbert, Ezra said, "It was so boring. It was nothing that the youth of America would be interested in. I don't even think it's a boomer's idea of what the kids would be interested in."

"I think it was just a corporate assignment given to the corporate PR man Stephen Colbert. 'You are now going to interview Justin Trudeau. He's a globalist, he's a bit of a loser, he's probably going to be thrown out of office, but he's part of our team so give him softballs for 15 minutes,' and Colbert did."

Ezra also discussed how Trudeau's foreign junkets to places like New York City serve as a tool for the prime minister to get away from disapproving Canadians at home.

"Justin Trudeau can't step outside in Canada anywhere, in any province without being heckled and booed and jeered and sworn at by ordinary people," he said.

"He is universally detested. One of the reasons he loves going on foreign junkets, including to New York, is to get away from Canadians."

News Analysis Justin Trudeau Canada new york city New York
