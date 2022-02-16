Trudeau gives BLM money while seizing the bank accounts of peaceful protesters

By Mocha Bezirgan Convoy Reports We have reporters across Canada covering the freedom convoy to show you the other side of the story the mainstream media won't. Please donate to fund our journalism and to offset the cost of our travels. WATCH NOW E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

The Liberals gave grants to Black Lives Matter, the BC Civil Liberties Association and the Anti-Hate Network through a government agency, the Canadian Race Relations Foundation.

BLM protests brought riots and violence to American cities, yet Trudeau gave the group's Canadian arm over $8,000.

The Anti-Hate Network already received well over $200,000 to be hunter-killers of the enemies of Trudeau, and the Race Relations Foundation gave them another $6,000.

The BC Civil Liberties Association — noticeably silent during the last two years of civil rights violations — was the recipient of $10,000 from the same foundation.

This new information about the race relations grants was revealed in an order paper response to a question posed by Quebec Conservative MP Pierre Paul-Hus.

This week, Justin Trudeau used a never-before-used tool to turn peaceful critics of his government into terrorists or terror financiers under the law.

The Emergencies Act (a replacement for the War Measures Act) was invoked by the Liberals on Monday in an admission that not only had they lost control of the country, but their emotions as well, and were intent on taking out their frustrations on law-abiding citizens.

The Act is meant to be used for things like population-wide cholera outbreaks or literal acts of war — foreign attacks against the country on Canadian soil, not when moms and dads, small business owners and farmers take to the nation's capital when they feel like no one is listening to them.

The truckers and their friends in Ottawa right now have not been violent. They have hot tubs, soup kitchens, bouncy castles, saunas and live concerts. That has not stopped the government from using tools meant to deal with Al-Qaeda and ISIS brides on them.

Their property and bank accounts are going to be seized for the crime of driving a truck into Trudeau's territory.

Just don't expect the BC Civil Liberties Association to care. Their silence was purchased in advance.