Trudeau gov’t claims CBC will ‘save democracy’ from Trump

The federal government claims only the CBC can save democracy from American annexation threats, amid calls to double funding.

“We have to be able to deal with the crisis management which is taking a lot of our time,” said Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly. “I am working 98 percent in the United States right now.”

The minister claims Canada faces a “security crisis” amid threats from U.S. President Donald Trump. Twenty five percent tariffs are slated for all Canadian exports tomorrow.

Are the Liberals trying to stop Poilievre from defunding CBC? Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge says the state broadcaster is necessary during emergencies.



"I'm proposing that we anchor that new role directly in the legislation," she explains. pic.twitter.com/sYe7o7wV8u — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 20, 2025

“For us, … having strong media here at home and also a very strong CBC is essential to make sure we have a strong democracy,” she claimed, without explaining expectations of the broadcaster.

Joly as culture minister in 2016 expressed worry with collapsing CBC viewership and revenues, prompting Cabinet to bolster network funding from $1 billion to $1.4 billion annually.

Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge also called for the doubling of handouts from $33 per person per year to $62. “There is a media crisis throughout the country,” St-Onge testified at the Commons heritage committee last November 14.

She proposed tying future funding to legislation instead of statutory appropriations. “They’re ducking accountability,” said the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, who opposed the move.

Last November 14, Minister St-Onge also refused to ban executive bonuses, though Conservatives thought the need was obvious.

“How do bonuses in your opinion save journalism?” asked MP Kevin Waugh. “That’s completely false,” replied St-Onge.

A prior report tabled by the committee said bonuses “would be inappropriate” given job cuts, reported Blacklock’s. The CBC okayed $14.9 million in bonuses despite cutting 346 jobs last year.

“Has it been a success or a failure?” asked MP Waugh. “All the Conservatives do is attack,” replied St-Onge.

Liberal House leader Karina Gould calls Poilievre a "fraudster" and "immature" for his call to axe the carbon tax and defund CBC "in a time of disinformation."



The Trudeau Liberals currently trail the Poilievre Conservatives by 20 points in polls.https://t.co/vD78U4ZuZQ pic.twitter.com/aEnzMJj0sU — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 16, 2024

Tory Leader Pierre Poilievre recently criticized the Parliamentary Press Gallery for being too reliant on federal subsidies, including the state broadcaster.

“Independent media should be allowed on the precinct,” he said in an interview with Juno News. “There is no reason why it should be a small cabal of government-approved mouthpieces.”

MP Karina Gould bashed Poilievre for opposing handouts, claiming it was an attack on Canada. “If the Leader of the Opposition really respected Canadians in this country he wouldn’t attack people who are asking questions on behalf of Canadians,” she told MPs last September 16.

“We need a neutral and free media, not a propaganda arm for the Liberal Party,” Poilievre told reporters in 2023.

“When I am Prime Minister we are going to have a free press where everyday Canadians decide what they think rather than having Liberal propaganda jammed down their throats.”