Trudeau government launches consultations on yet another media bailout

According to a press release from the Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC), the expanded broadcast regulator is launching a round of public consultations about a new temporary fund to subsidize local radio news.

The latest bailout is part of the CRTC’s implementation of the Online Streaming Act, previously known as Bill C-11, which amended Canada’s Broadcasting Act to require contributions from online streaming services to fund Canadian and Indigenous content.

Under this plan, new funds collected from online streaming platforms will be redirected to areas the CRTC has identified as "immediate needs" within Canadian broadcasting, including local radio news. The fund, however, will exclude radio stations in larger urban centers such as Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, and Ottawa-Gatineau. Instead, it will focus on commercial stations in smaller markets, with the Canadian Association of Broadcasters tasked with administering the program.

“We know how important local radio news is to Canadians. That is why we are taking action to create a new fund supporting local radio stations in smaller communities across the country," Vicky Eatrides, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer, CRTC said in Monday's press release.

On June 4, 2024, the CRTC required online streaming services to fork over 5% of their Canadian revenues to support the Canadian content, starting in the 2024-2025 broadcast year.