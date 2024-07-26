Trudeau government posts $3.9B deficit in April, May

By Alexandra Lavoie Battle for London Rebel News is sending Alexa Lavoie all the way from Montreal, Canada to report on Tommy Robinson's rally on July 27 because the mainstream media in the UK just can’t be trusted to tell the truth about him. Take Action Donate to Rebel News Unlike almost all of our mainstream media competitors, Rebel News doesn’t receive any government funding. We rely on our generous audience to help keep us reporting. Donate

The Trudeau Liberals posted a $3.9 billion deficit in the first two months of the fiscal year.

The results for the period from April-to-May compared to a $1.5 billion surplus for the same stretch last year, reports the Canadian Press.

Canadians’ revenues increased $6.5 billion, or 8.9 percent, due to higher tax revenues.

According to the Finance Department, program expenses excluding net actuarial losses increased by $10 billion, or 15.9 percent.

Public debt charges went up by $2.3 billion, or 33.8 percent, due to higher interest rates.

Net actuarial losses decreased by $0.4 billion, or 23.2 percent.