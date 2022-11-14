Trudeau government still ordering maple leaf pins from genocidaires in China

The Canadian Heritage ordered $300k in lapel pins from companies using Chinese manufacturing facilities. Veterans Affairs purchased $2,250 worth of Chinese-made pins.

After a previous Liberal government promised to end the sourcing of maple leaf and Canadian coat-of-arms crests from Chinese manufacturers, the practice continues. 

An order paper response to a question posed by Conservative MP Tony Baldinelli found that at least three ministries were still buying Chinese-sources pins. Heritage was the most prolific offender, placing $300,000 in orders for the pins in just two years. Natural Resources Canada purchased $1,050 worth. Veterans Affairs spent $2,250. 

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has previously called China his favourite dictatorship. 

Trudeau has struggled to call the treatment of the Uyghur ethnic minority at the hands of the Chinese state a genocide. 

Yet, Trudeau has been loose with his use of the term "genocide" when describing Canada. 

Former Liberal Prime Minister Paul Martin promised in 2005 to end the practice of buying maple leaf pins from China. 

