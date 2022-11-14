Trudeau government still ordering maple leaf pins from genocidaires in China

After a previous Liberal government promised to end the sourcing of maple leaf and Canadian coat-of-arms crests from Chinese manufacturers, the practice continues.

An order paper response to a question posed by Conservative MP Tony Baldinelli found that at least three ministries were still buying Chinese-sources pins. Heritage was the most prolific offender, placing $300,000 in orders for the pins in just two years. Natural Resources Canada purchased $1,050 worth. Veterans Affairs spent $2,250.

It’s a genocide, Mr. Trudeau. And shame on you for continuing to refuse to recognize that. These people are being persecuted and murdered for no reason other than they are Muslim. Why won’t Trudeau call it what it is? #UyghurGenocide pic.twitter.com/d1Kdx4kiZa — Senator Leo Housakos (@SenatorHousakos) November 14, 2022

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has previously called China his favourite dictatorship.

Trudeau admirers Dictatorship and isn’t that exactly what’s reflecting in his policy’s today!



Want to hear him say it yourself? 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/qLztYgP7hS — Dennisv 🧘🏼‍♂️🤠 (@ontopic_nl) April 4, 2021

Trudeau has struggled to call the treatment of the Uyghur ethnic minority at the hands of the Chinese state a genocide.

Very moving & heartbreaking testimony of camp survivors during #InternationalUyghurForum in @Europarl_EN

They’re all still experiencing a great deal of trauma after years of surviving #China ‘s #ConcentrationCamps #UyghurGenocide pic.twitter.com/Cg56mzqM6v — Center for Uyghur Studies (@CUyghurstudy) November 9, 2022

Yet, Trudeau has been loose with his use of the term "genocide" when describing Canada.

NOW: Trudeau won't call China's atrocities against Uighurs a genocide, term must be "properly justified & demonstrated...so as not to weaken the application of genocide in situations in the past."



THEN: Trudeau said Canada is committing ongoing genocide against indigenous women. https://t.co/ec2MFoz8EN pic.twitter.com/8CHbk2gGWA — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) February 16, 2021

Former Liberal Prime Minister Paul Martin promised in 2005 to end the practice of buying maple leaf pins from China.