BREAKING: Trudeau gov't orders shutdown of TikTok Technology Canada following national security probe

The decision was announced Wednesday by Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne.

Social platforms used by foreign state actors to manipulate Canadian elections or proliferate Chinese-backed foreign interference campaigns have not been banned. WeChat was used extensively to target Conservative MP Kenny Chui with a Chinese Communist disinformation campaign in the 2021 federal election.

In a press release Wednesday, the Innovation Department said it followed a rigorous, multi-step national security review that included close scrutiny from Canada’s security and intelligence agencies. The review revealed significant risks related to ByteDance Ltd.'s activities in Canada through its subsidiary, TikTok Technology Canada, Inc.

Minister Champagne emphasized that this decision was informed by substantial evidence gathered during the process and in consultation with intelligence officials and other governmental partners.

“The government is taking action to address the specific national security risks posed by TikTok’s operations in Canada,” Champagne stated.

While the government’s action targets TikTok Technology Canada, Inc., it does not affect the general availability of the TikTok app for Canadian users.

Champagne said Canadians remain free to use the platform and that the choice to engage with social media applications “should be made with careful consideration of potential cyber security risks.”

“It is important for Canadians to adopt good cyber security practices,” he added.

This development follows the Trudeau government's March 2024 policy aimed at tightening scrutiny over foreign investments in the interactive digital media sector, a move intended to shield critical areas from potential security threats.