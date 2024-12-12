Trudeau hoping trade war with Trump will boost re-election chances: Ezra Levant

SPONSOR | With the woke banks on one side and cookie-cutter, multi-national wealth managers on the other, it can seem like the conservative Canadian is out of options. Call Rocklinc Investment Partners, Canada’s premier conservative money manager: www.RockLinc.com

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed why Justin Trudeau's combative stance towards President-elect Trump is really just a strategy to boost his chances of being re-elected.

Trudeau has made a number of comments in recent weeks slandering Americans for electing Trump as their president.

While addressing the Halifax Chamber of Commerce earlier this week, Trudeau insinuated that people in the U.S. will regret their decision to elect Trump.

"I think there's a number of folks in different countries, and I won't point out any particular one, where folks are going to be wondering about the choice they maybe made in elections. Lets not be that kind of country in Canada," he said.

Trudeau takes aim at the Poilievre Conservatives, while firing a shot at Americans having second thoughts about re-electing Donald Trump, as he warns Canadians not to "fall into an easy trap of voting for change for the worse." pic.twitter.com/odyWzX3dhb — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 10, 2024

Trudeau also took aim at Americans earlier this week for electing Trump instead of their first female president. "We were supposed to be on a steady if difficult sometimes march towards progress," he said.

"And yet, just a few weeks ago, the United States voted for a second time to not elect its first woman president," added the PM.

Trudeau scolds Americans for electing Donald Trump rather than "its first woman president.



"I want you to know that I am and always will be a proud feminist," the PM adds. pic.twitter.com/Ehhb6j3C0C — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 11, 2024

Speaking about Trudeau's comments, Ezra said, "Yeah, how's this quarrel with Donald Trump going to end? I'll tell you how — Trudeau wants a trade war. He actually wants one."

With Trudeau trailing Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre by a significant margin in the polls, Ezra suggested Trudeau will try to frame the next election as 'standing up' to Trump.

The president-elect will take the oath of office on January 20, 2025 in Washington, D.C., marking the start of his second term in the White House.