Trudeau is ‘incompetent’ and a ‘puppet’ says Pablo Munez Iturrieta

During the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Polanco, Mexico, Rebel News spoke with Pablo Munoz Iturrieta, an Argentine political philosopher and current Canadian resident. Munoz Iturrieta, who holds a doctorate in political philosophy and a master’s in philosophical psychology, provided a compelling critique of contemporary gender ideology and its impact on society.

Munoz Iturrieta discussed what he sees as "one of the biggest crises in humanity" concerning our understanding of human identity. He expressed concerns about how gender theory, influenced by figures like Judith Butler, "denies the fact that we are humans." According to him, gender theory suggests that traditional male and female identities are mere social constructs. "We need to free children and human beings from their own humanity," he argued, criticizing this ideology for its potential to undermine fundamental human understanding.

He traced the infiltration of these ideas from academia into political spheres, highlighting their impact on policies in places like Canada. Munoz Iturrieta remarked, "When postmodern ideas became part of political platforms, we saw a dangerous transformation in the narrative." He criticized Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for endorsing these ideologies, saying, "Trudeau has proven to be a puppet of the World Economic Forum," and warned that his policies are spreading ideological colonization to Latin America.

The interview also touched on the influence of social media on youth. Munoz Iturrieta highlighted his concerns about the psychological effects of platforms like TikTok and Instagram, noting a significant rise in anxiety and depression among children. He pointed out a "5000% increase in transition cases in girls in England" and suggested similar trends are likely in Canada.