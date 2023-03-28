LIVE: Trudeau Liberals announce Budget 2023 presented by Chrystia Freeland
Watch the Liberals unveil this year's budget live.
Watch live as Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland tables the Liberals' federal budget for 2023.
Ahead of Freeland's announcement last week, CTV News reported Freeland's budget would "exercise fiscal restrain" and make "significant" investments in Canada's health-care system while building a clean economy.
The finance minister also said the budget would feature "targeted inflation relief" for Canadians struggling with rising prices.
- By Lincoln Jay
