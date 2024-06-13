Trudeau Liberals ordered plastic water bottles for Canadian embassy in China

E-transfer (Canada):

After banning single-use plastics and professing to use "drink-box-water-bottle-sort-of-things" in his personal life, the prime minister's Foreign Affairs department is buying plastic water bottles for diplomats in the People's Republic of China.

Makes me long for the simpler times, when Trudeau enchanted the world with his stories of drink box water bottle sort of things. pic.twitter.com/BNpVY0CKD9 — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) December 4, 2019

The Merx solicitation for a supplier posted June 7 requires "Supply and Delivery of Bottled Water and Water Dispensers for the Canadian Embassy in Beijing, China, and provide water dispensers for the bottled water."

Trudeau's comically announced ban on six types of single-use plastics, including cutlery, checkout bags, and straws, came into effect in 2022 as part of an effort to achieve zero plastic waste by 2030.

Convenient plastics were reclassified as Schedule One toxins, joining mercury, asbestos, and lead on the list. A recent court challenge, however, led by the province of Alberta resulted in the overturning of the ban. The Trudeau Liberals, of course, promise to appeal that ruling.

Climate Conman Steven Guilbeault cooks up his own understanding of a judge's statement that ruled his government's plastic ban was overreach - and after he was corrected by Vassy Kapelos for spreading misinformation he tries to convince her they agree on his misinterpretation of… pic.twitter.com/Qxl7HwO93m — Wiretap Media (@WiretapMediaCa) April 23, 2024

Data divulged by the government in the court challenge debunked the Liberals' supposed need for the ban, pointing out how, as the Fraser Institute explains:

99 percent of the country’s plastic waste is already disposed of safely through recycling, incinerating and environmentally-friendly landfills. Canada's contribution to global aquatic plastic pollution is estimated to be between 0.02 percent and 0.03 percent of the total, with nearly 90 percent of the pollution originating from Asia and Africa.

China — where you can still be Canadian and use single-use plastic — is the world's largest generator of plastic waste.

So, it looks like if we want to use plastic, we need to be a well-paid diplomat in China and not some average Canadian just wanting a plastic fork for our takeout salad.