BREAKING: Trudeau Liberals partially close bridge to Ottawa due to “planned protest” this weekend

The Trudeau Liberals announced that the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge connecting Gatineau, Quebec with Ottawa, Ontario will close lanes until further notice starting on January 28, 8pm ET due to a “planned protest taking place this weekend in Ottawa.”

Right now, the truckers freedom convoy is heading to Ottawa from all across Canada to protest vaccine mandates.

Only two lanes will remain open to traffic.

The announcement was made this evening by Public Services and Procurement Canada.

