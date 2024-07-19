Trudeau Liberals ready to distribute border crossers from Quebec to other provinces

The Canadian Press / Spencer Colby

The Trudeau Liberals are prepared to move so-called asylum seekers from Quebec to other provinces.

During a virtual meeting on Thursday, Immigration Minister Marc Miller announced he and his counterparts from provincial governments agreed that there should be “fair distribution” of border crossers across Canada, based on each province’s capacities.

“To be clear, we are willing to coordinate with our counterparts on transfers and supports, however any movement of asylum seekers will require their consent,” a written statement reads.

The Liberals spent over $93 million booking hotels to accommodate asylum seekers between September 2021 and January 2023, according to government data.https://t.co/muNCwrRXEF — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 3, 2024

Miller said in a statement that he is counting on the provinces being fully cooperative.

The announcement comes after several calls from the governing CAQ in Quebec. The party has said that it wants each province to take care of migrants equal to its population.

Thus far, only Manitoba and Newfoundland and Labrador have said they are interested in receiving border crossers.

“We have the housing needs, the health care and social needs in Manitoba, and so … we really do need the federal government, who has the fiscal resources to be able to move the needle here, to do so,” said Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew.

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey said that his government would be “happy to proportionally share” the number of border crossers.

Shelter services in Brampton are operating at 300% capacity with asylum seekers occupying more than 70% of beds – a number that Mayor Brown expects to triple under the Justin Trudeau Liberals' grandiose immigration targets.



MORE: https://t.co/9BVYZGyf6d pic.twitter.com/cnOUiAw4n2 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 4, 2024

A joint release from provincial and territorial premiers released on Tuesday called on the federal government to “expedite assessment of genuine asylum seekers entering Canada and to work with provincial and territorial governments to determine the appropriate number of accepted asylum seekers.”

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has pushed back, however, saying that she finds Alberta is “similar to where Quebec is at.”

“We want to do our part, but I think that similar to Quebec, when one province is shouldering a larger burden than can very reasonably be accommodated with existing infrastructure, it puts pressure.”

Numbers revealed the asylum seekers stayed for 113 days and cost $208 per person, though Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada noted the actual amount was likely higher due to some omissions.



MORE: https://t.co/IwWwnOKRMX pic.twitter.com/mxTSumMViR — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 27, 2024

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has said that his province and Quebec have been bearing the brunt of supporting border crossers: “They want a better life. They want to work like everyone else, to contribute to society,” he said, according to the CBC. “We really need the support from the federal government.”

For months, Legault has been urging Prime Minister Trudeau's government to reduce immigration levels to Quebec and aims to cut the number of asylum seekers in the province by half.

Following a meeting with Legault last month, Trudeau announced that the federal government would provide the province with $750 million to support newcomers. However, Trudeau did not commit to any specific targets for reducing immigration levels as requested by Legault.

The funds are intended to assist Quebec in managing the challenges associated with immigration and integrating new arrivals into the province.