Trudeau Liberals spent $871 million on irregular migrants since Oct 2021

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government has spent $871 million on irregular migrants since October 2021 — including $614 million on "rentals."

The information on the taxpayer money spent on Trudeau's illegal immigration problem was obtained by Rebel News through the proactive release of access to information filings.

The same release shows $45 million was spent on irregular migrants between October 2021 to March 2022 for transportation, travel, and rentals. This was happening at the same time the Trudeau Liberals were reimposing lockdowns on Canadians who lived here, and arresting those who protested against travel restrictions and other lockdown measures as part of the Freedom Convoy.

A July report from Blacklock's Reporter shows the number of "undocumented foreigners" in Canada that the federal government has lost track of may be as high as half a million.

Undocumented foreigners in Canada could number half million, according to estimates by @CitImmCanada.

Undocumented foreigners in Canada could number half million, according to estimates. Figures do not include lawfully landed immigrants or permit-holding students and migrant workers.

"There are no accurate figures representing the number or composition of undocumented immigrants residing in Canada," said an April 24 briefing note, reported Blacklock's. "Estimates suggest the population could be a high as 500,000."

The feds have a plan to get that number down, not by properly managing immigration, however. They plan to make those people legal with a stroke of a pen. As the Blacklock's story notes:

Minister Miller’s department may “regularize those without immigration status,” it said. The note did not elaborate, but cited two regional pandemic-era programs that granted residency permits to more than 10,000 foreigners ineligible to remain in Canada.

A second proactive release of documents, labelled secret, about projections for the number of illegal immigrants coming to Canada in 2023 was made public, but with all information and relevant data completely redacted.