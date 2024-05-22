Polling shows Trudeau losing support among both Muslims and Jews

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed recent polling from Angus Reid that shows Trudeau's popularity among all religious groups is plummeting.

According to the poll, approximately half of Muslims and Jews say their view of Trudeau has worsened over the last few months. However as Ezra pointed out, Jews actually support Trudeau more than any other religious group.

Trudeau attempts to defend his record when asked about polls showing dwindling support for him and his party.



"It's not a popularity contest." https://t.co/vD78U502Po pic.twitter.com/mmTUjXh2Zu — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 21, 2024

"Jews support Trudeau more than even Muslims do," he said. "What's wrong with the Jews? And I say this as a Jew. For eight months Trudeau has taken the side of Hamas, has poured tens of millions of Canadian tax dollars into the Hamas front group called the UNRWA."

Ezra went on to say, "Canada has voted against Israel in the UN several times, breaking decades of tradition and precedent...and yet Jews are the most loyal base of Liberal voters, even more than Muslims."

"You know there's a stereotype of Jews being smart. For supposedly smart people, I think we can be pretty stupid," he added.

PM Trudeau, trailing badly in the polls, attempts to call out Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre:



"Once again Pierre Poilievre is wrong, [he's] not listening to experts and economists." https://t.co/vD78U4ZuZQ pic.twitter.com/BcUYbTYVAG — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 8, 2024

Pierre Poilievre's Conservative Party has a strong lead over the Trudeau Liberals according to the polling. From a sample of the general population, the polling shows Conservatives have 43% support in contrast with the Liberals' 23%.

As detailed by Angus Reid, "This comes as Canadians of all religious stripes – or none at all – report deteriorating opinions of the prime minister."