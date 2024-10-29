Trudeau minister calls Freedom Convoy the 'January 6th of Canada'

A member of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s cabinet just compared the peaceful Freedom Convoy protests to the controversial January 6 riots in 2021. “We don't need this right-wing populism here at home,” claimed Housing Minister Sean Fraser.

“I sometimes ask myself where they found this guy [Pierre Poilievre],” Fraser said. “He twists the facts to suit his narrative whenever he wants.”

“It's almost like the Conservative Party, when looking for a new leader, hopped on the web, typed in far right, and then spit this guy out.”

Fraser then compared the 2022 Freedom Convoy with the January 6 riots when making political jabs at the Official Opposition leader. “He [Poilievre] borrowed lessons from his cousin south of the border when he opposed birth control for women during the January 6th of Canada, the [Freedom] Convoy,” the minister said Tuesday.

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre replied: “How can arrogance and incompetence so comfortably reside in one man?”

The Trudeau government has repeatedly and falsely accused the anti-lockdown convoy of being part of the “far-right,” and repressed them with the help of allied media, revealed Public, an independent substack.

“Central to Trudeau's invocation of the Act was the alleged threat of right-wing extremism and violence, but documents that podcaster Jeremy Mackenzie obtained through Canada's freedom of information law show that this drastic measure was based on fabricated intelligence,” reads the Public investigation.

On February 14, 2022, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his cabinet invoked the Emergencies Act to dispel protests in Ottawa and from across the country. The invocation of the act permitted law enforcement to detain protesters, freeze their bank accounts, confiscate assets and dismantle peaceful blockades.

According to figures obtained through an access-to-information request by Blacklock’s Reporter, an estimated $7.8 million in holdings belonging to convoy supporters had been seized by 267 bank accounts and 170 bitcoin wallets in 2022.

Additionally, convoy organizer Tamara Lich spent 49 days in prison on one count of mischief.

A group of 20 plaintiffs targeted by the extrajudicial measures are suing the feds, financial institutions and law enforcement for infringing their Charter rights.

The substack reported the feds peddled false information about the convoy to the “Five Eyes” intelligence alliance to access their resources and pursue ordinary citizens.

“This scandal appears to add to a growing number of cases revealing the politicization of intelligence and security agencies across Five Eyes nations to achieve ideological, political, and counter-populist goals,” Public writes.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Richard Wagner in an April 9, 2022, interview with the Québec daily Le Devoir likened protesters to anarchists and hostage takers, reported Blacklock’s Reporter.

“What we saw on Wellington Street here was the beginning of anarchy where certain people decided to take other citizens hostage, to take the law into their own hands,” said Chief Justice Wagner.