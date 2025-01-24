WATCH: Trudeau minister MELTS DOWN over Poilievre recognizing only two genders

Poilievre's response to a gender-based question evoked a public meltdown from a Trudeau minister, who called the Opposition leader a "jackass" over his so-called "weaponization of the gender debate."

Alex Dhaliwal
  |   January 24, 2025   |   News   |   Be the first to comment

Official Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre evoked a public meltdown from a Trudeau ally, minister, and groomsman in a media response recognizing only two genders.

“Poilievre is being a jackass with his whole weaponization of the gender debate,” said Immigration Minister Marc Miller. “He said he only recognizes two genders.”

The longtime Conservative MP schooled a CTV News host Wednesday, who attempted to stir controversy amid falling Liberal stock.

"Do you have any other genders you'd like to name?" Poilievre asked the host after a question about one of Trump's executive orders recognizing only two genders, leaving the media personality unable to respond. The witty exchange seemed to confuse the host.

“If you have any others that you want me to consider, you’re welcome to tell me right now,” he posed to the interviewer, who said: “Personally, I am a man. I am, as people say, a ‘cis-man’.”

Miller, who was beside himself, called Poilievre a “jackass” again over the remarks, “It’s just stupid and it’s not mature,” he claimed.

Poilievre maintained that a future Conservative government would not be in the business of intruding on people’s private lives. “Leave people alone to make their own personal decisions.”

He did not say whether he agreed with a subsequent Trump order to remove the “gender neutral” designation from passports.

Poilievre called this a “strange priority” for the host to mention while the country braces for a tariff war with the United States, among a rampant crime wave and ongoing affordability crisis.

“If Liberals want to talk about different labels for gender that they want to put on passports in the United States, they can do that,” he said. 

“My priority is to … bring back Canada’s promise that anyone who works hard gets a powerful paycheck and pension that buys affordable food, gas, and homes in safe neighbourhoods.”

PETITION: Stop Classroom Grooming!

55,363 signatures
Goal: 75,000 signatures
meta-img

Sign the petition demanding that the Ministers of Education of Canada's provinces and territories intervene to protect our kids from radical woke ideology, sexualization and grooming.

Will you sign?

Alex Dhaliwal

Calgary Based Journalist

Alex Dhaliwal is a Political Science graduate from the University of Calgary. He has actively written on relevant Canadian issues with several prominent interviews under his belt.

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.