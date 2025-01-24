WATCH: Trudeau minister MELTS DOWN over Poilievre recognizing only two genders

Official Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre evoked a public meltdown from a Trudeau ally, minister, and groomsman in a media response recognizing only two genders.

“Poilievre is being a jackass with his whole weaponization of the gender debate,” said Immigration Minister Marc Miller. “He said he only recognizes two genders.”

The longtime Conservative MP schooled a CTV News host Wednesday, who attempted to stir controversy amid falling Liberal stock.

Miller says Poilievre's "spent most of his time on one gender."

"Do you have any other genders you'd like to name?" Poilievre asked the host after a question about one of Trump's executive orders recognizing only two genders, leaving the media personality unable to respond. The witty exchange seemed to confuse the host.

“If you have any others that you want me to consider, you’re welcome to tell me right now,” he posed to the interviewer, who said: “Personally, I am a man. I am, as people say, a ‘cis-man’.”

Miller, who was beside himself, called Poilievre a “jackass” again over the remarks, “It’s just stupid and it’s not mature,” he claimed.

.@PierrePoilievre says he's "not aware of any other genders than men and women," when asked about Trump's executive order that will have the U.S. recognize only two genders, male and female.

Poilievre maintained that a future Conservative government would not be in the business of intruding on people’s private lives. “Leave people alone to make their own personal decisions.”

He did not say whether he agreed with a subsequent Trump order to remove the “gender neutral” designation from passports.

Poilievre called this a “strange priority” for the host to mention while the country braces for a tariff war with the United States, among a rampant crime wave and ongoing affordability crisis.

“If Liberals want to talk about different labels for gender that they want to put on passports in the United States, they can do that,” he said.

“My priority is to … bring back Canada’s promise that anyone who works hard gets a powerful paycheck and pension that buys affordable food, gas, and homes in safe neighbourhoods.”