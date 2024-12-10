Trudeau minister returns taxpayer-funded Taylor Swift tickets after public backlash

‘[Minister Harjit] Sajjan already takes a $300,000 taxpayer-funded salary, so if he wants to go to a [Taylor Swift] concert he should pay for the tickets himself,’ the Taxpayers Federation told Rebel News. Following public outcry, Sajjan returned the tickets on Friday.

Alex Dhaliwal
  |   December 10, 2024   |   News

A beleaguered Trudeau minister did not join fellow Swifties after all, following swift backlash for accepting taxpayer-funded tickets.

Harjit Sajjan, the Emergency Preparedness Minister, was set to party with the pop star on Friday, alongside his daughter. Opposition MPs assert he only received those tickets owing to his access to the prime minister.

PavCo, the provincial Crown corporation that owns and operates BC Place in Vancouver, where Swift performed, invited 120 guests across three shows that weekend. 

Carson Binda, the B.C. Director for the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF), says politicians should donate PavCo’s tickets to charity instead of pocketing them themselves.

PavCo donated Swift tickets to food banks and other charities, raising more than $1 million for their respective campaigns.

Minister Sajjan gave $1,500 to the Greater Vancouver Food Bank in lieu of payment for the tickets, and is not asking for his donation back, a spokesperson told CBC News.

The spokesperson confirmed Sajjan returned the tickets on Friday for others to attend in his stay.

The minister initially justified taking the free tickets by noting the proceeds went to a worthy cause. “This is actually supporting a very good cause, something that Taylor Swift also supports as well,” he told reporters last week. “I'm actually very happy to be able to raise money and create greater awareness for the food bank.”

Conservative MP Michael Barrett deplored the minister taking two tickets at the behest of the Crown corporation. 

“He’s only receiving that gift because of who he is and his access to the prime minister ... It’s absolutely inappropriate,” he said.

Barrett concurred that Sajjan should give them to charity “because it’s the right thing to do, not to get himself out of some kind of ethical conundrum.”

Sajjan only accepted the tickets after receiving clearance from the Ethics Commissioner, reported Global News.

Franco Terrazzano, also from the Taxpayers Federation, said it’s “outrageous” the minister accepted taxpayer-funded tickets.

“Sajjan already takes a $300,000 taxpayer-funded salary so if he wants to go to a concert he can and should pay for the tickets himself,” he told Rebel News.

The minister and his family already purchased four tickets for a Toronto Swift concert but sold them at cost in place of the Vancouver venue.

Swift finished the Eras Tour on Sunday, performing nearly 150 times across five continents since March 2023.

DONATE: Trudeau Must Resign!

Latest News

Justin Trudeau is the worst Prime Minister in Canadian history. Rebel News is fighting day by day to wake Canadians up to his corrupt and failed leadership. Please chip in here to support our efforts to expose and publicly shame Justin Trudeau. Together, let's strip the emperor of his last remaining clothes.

Amount
$
DONATE

Alex Dhaliwal

Calgary Based Journalist

Alex Dhaliwal is a Political Science graduate from the University of Calgary. He has actively written on relevant Canadian issues with several prominent interviews under his belt.

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Showing 1 Comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.
  • S M
    commented 2024-12-10 14:19:39 -0500 Flag
    Please tell Canadians what is wrong with you people, you all think you can continually steal from Canadians, and when you get caught stealing or committing fraud you all seem to think returning the funds and an apology fixes everything. Fraud is a criminal offence as well as stealing, a prior criminal offence without a pardon should void any position within government, caught committing fraud, theft or lying needs to result in and immediate termination of your position and a ban for 10 years in any role that involves a position of public trust.