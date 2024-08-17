Trudeau Minister Ya'ara Saks runs from Rebel News

Rebel News was invited to RSVP for a media Q&A where Addictions Minister Ya'ara Saks was slated to speak. Though she kyboshed the announcement, we didn't feel like being canceled.

The Trudeau government abruptly canceled a speaking engagement near Rebel HQ without warning.

Rebel News journalists were invited Thursday to RSVP for the media Q&A, which included Addictions Minister Ya'ara Saks. She later kyboshed the announcement. 

Well, we didn't feel like being canceled. We actively prepared tough questions for such an occasion. Rebel attempted to ask Minister Saks questions, but to no avail.

But in some ways, I can't blame her. When she allowed herself to be scrutinized by fellow Canadians at the pride of Israel Town Hall, she was roundly booed and heckled. There were about 500 people there and half of them shouted her down.

It's tough being a liberal in Canada these days, especially on foreign affairs. They'll say different things to different audiences.

Minister Saks will try and placate the Jewish community one moment, then stands with the Liberal Hamas caucus. You can't really have it both ways.

Rebel attempted to ask the minister earlier why she met with terrorist leader Mahmoud Abbas. She refused to comment.

Minister Saks appears more scared of independent media asking her tough questions than she is of a Holocaust denier.

Canada Ya'ara Saks Hamas Antisemitism News Analysis Press Freedom Censorship
