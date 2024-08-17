Trudeau Minister Ya'ara Saks runs from Rebel News

E-transfer (Canada):

The Trudeau government abruptly canceled a speaking engagement near Rebel HQ without warning.

Rebel News journalists were invited Thursday to RSVP for the media Q&A, which included Addictions Minister Ya'ara Saks. She later kyboshed the announcement.

Well, we didn't feel like being canceled. We actively prepared tough questions for such an occasion. Rebel attempted to ask Minister Saks questions, but to no avail.

🚨LIBERAL MELTDOWN IN YORK CENTRE



The reelection campaign of Ya'ara Saks, Trudeau's candidate in York Centre, is in total disarray.



* yesterday, Saks announces a media event at @TCBN_TO

* Rebel News reporters RSVP and are accredited, the only journalists who do

* this morning,… pic.twitter.com/X0AnH6LXsR — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) August 16, 2024

But in some ways, I can't blame her. When she allowed herself to be scrutinized by fellow Canadians at the pride of Israel Town Hall, she was roundly booed and heckled. There were about 500 people there and half of them shouted her down.

It's tough being a liberal in Canada these days, especially on foreign affairs. They'll say different things to different audiences.

Minister Saks will try and placate the Jewish community one moment, then stands with the Liberal Hamas caucus. You can't really have it both ways.

When Rebel News reporters were the only members of the media who showed up to ask questions, that's when Liberal MP and Trudeau cabinet Minister Ya'ara Saks decided to scrap her media availability.



FULL REPORT by @TheMenzoid: https://t.co/sopGokNi9q — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 16, 2024

Rebel attempted to ask the minister earlier why she met with terrorist leader Mahmoud Abbas. She refused to comment.

Minister Saks appears more scared of independent media asking her tough questions than she is of a Holocaust denier.