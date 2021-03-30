Trudeau mocked by Chinese diplomat (and he's actually right)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's admiration for China's basic dictatorship is well-known. Maybe that's why, despite the detention of two Canadians — Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor — and despite the numerous lies surrounding the outbreak of COVID-19, Trudeau just can't stop cozying up to the Chinese regime.

As much as the prime minister might admire China, it still just isn't enough for the Communist Party. They've started turning on Canada. Just look at this tweet from a Chinese diplomat based in Brazil:

Boy, your greatest achievement is to have ruined the friendly relations between China and Canada, and have turned Canada into a running dog of the US. Spendthrift!!! pic.twitter.com/qWCfJH4bYb — Li Yang (@CGChinaLiYang) March 28, 2021

This fraying in relations between Canada and China was the topic on yesterday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show. Ezra pointed out how this diplomat, with his tough talk, would actually be Justin Trudeau stumbling into his greatest achievement yet: a disconnecting of ties between Canada and the Chinese Communist Party.

I have to agree with that Communist diplomat from Brazil... I think this little Commie is right. I think he's rude and undiplomatic, but by gosh there's some truth under it. I think that if Trudeau really does manage to unhook Canada and China — if he really does start to push China away from us, the dictatorship — untangle us from their companies. If he really did that, which he has not yet done and frankly doesn't look like he's going to do, it really would be Trudeau's greatest achievement.

