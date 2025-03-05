Trudeau, NDP back indefinite EI payments to counter trade war

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau refuses to recall Parliament despite promises to expand Employment Insurance (EI) benefits for workers laid off during the U.S. trade war, despite support from New Democrats.

“What our government needs to make sure we are doing is try to make sure nobody goes hungry and that everyone carries their share of this,” Trudeau said on the U.S. trade war. He previously claimed the government already has “the tools” it needs to “support Canadians through this challenging time.”

Meanwhile, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has repeatedly called on them to recall Parliament to no avail. “I want to make this clear,” he said. “We called for Parliament to be recalled … [because] the government prioritizes which bills come forward.”

The feds cannot approve new legislation or spending without majority approval of the Commons. Singh initially proposed a deal to the Liberals at the end of January, offering support in return for substantial financial aid to workers and businesses, similar to levels seen during the pandemic.

Jagmeet Singh calls for an emergency session of Parliament to discuss how to protect Canadian workers in light of steep tariffs being imposed by the Trump administration. pic.twitter.com/IGQnAfEYWj — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 4, 2025

Singh penned similar thoughts in a letter yesterday to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, and Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-François Blanchet. He urged the leaders to “come together” to deal with the trade war.

“I understand that we are all preparing for an election to be called soon,” he said. “But these steps need to be taken immediately, prior to an election. Otherwise, we are leaving Canadians vulnerable to the impacts of tariffs to suffer for months as an election is held and a new government is chosen.”

President Trump imposed 25% tariffs on Canada yesterday, with similar tariffs on steel and aluminum imports slated for March 12. Canadian crude is subject to a slight reprieve with a 10% import levy.

Cabinet responded in kind with tariffs on $30 billion worth of U.S. imports. An additional $125 billion in goods will be blacklisted in 21 days.

The U.S. tariffs came into effect on March 4, the same day the NDP leader called for an emergency Parliament session.

"What he wants is to see a total collapse of the Canadian economy, because that'll make it easier to annex us." PM Trudeau says Trump's ultimate goal with his tariffs is to make Canada become the 51st state. pic.twitter.com/BGJqIouPW1 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 4, 2025

Federal proceedings have been suspended since January 6 due to the prorogation of Parliament, and will not resume until March 24. This delay prevents opposition parties from initiating a confidence vote to dissolve the government, and therefore postpones calls for a snap election.

Trudeau acknowledges that Trump’s tariffs “can do damage to the Canadian economy,” though he remains hopeful that American voters will see reason, avoiding parliamentary recall.

However, tariffs on Canada’s automotive industry are expected in the coming weeks, should cooler heads not prevail, said Trump, who claims Canada failed to address the flow of fentanyl across its southern border.

Canada has been warned by President Donald Trump for several months that it would face tariffs unless it took sufficient action, reported the Epoch Times.

“No matter how long this lasts, no matter what the cost, the federal government and other orders of government will be there for you,” said Trudeau. “We will defend Canadian jobs.”

“Exactly what are you prepared to contemplate?” asked a reporter. “One for example is around purchasing and around suppliers and around contracts, whether it’s municipal, provincial or federal, with American companies,” replied Trudeau.

"We are in what could be worse than the pandemic in terms of the impacts to our economy and to workers." Jagmeet Singh suggests that affected workers may need substantial support, including increases to Employment Insurance payouts. pic.twitter.com/HQm1JdED2n — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) March 4, 2025

The Prime Minister later pledged amendments to EI rules to aid workers facing immediate layoffs but detailed no specific plans, reported Blacklock’s. “From expanding Employment Insurance benefits and making them more flexible to providing direct support for businesses, we will be there as needed,” he exclaimed.

Singh endorsed the move, but said talk means nothing without Parliamentary approval.

The NDP leader proposed emergency funding for industries hurt by tariffs, and EI reform to support unemployed workers. He also advocated a "build Canadian, by Canadian" plan in the letter to Trudeau, focusing on job creation and meeting domestic needs.

Immigration Minister Marc Miller warned that the trade war could lead to a doubling of unemployment rates and a loss of approximately one million Canadian jobs. He emphasized, "There is no price we all aren't willing to pay when it comes to defending our great nation."

“We’re in what could be worse than the pandemic in terms of the impacts to our economy and to workers,” Singh previously told reporters. “We need … support for the workers impacted.”

“If they are serious … [about helping] us fight back against Donald Trump and support workers, they can prioritize that.” Canadians “didn’t ask for this trade war,” he added. “It’s one we have to fight back.”