Trudeau cares not for our borders or Canada's identity—he only cares about himself

'When you say 'we're not Americans,' that's a slur,' said Menzies. 'That's saying to Americans: We are better than [you]. We're judged by a higher standard.'

  |   January 11, 2025   |   News Analysis

After nine years as prime minister, Justin Trudeau can't define the Canadian identitynor does he care about our borders.

“One of the ways we define ourselves most easily is, well, we’re not American,” he said. “Canadians are incredibly proud of being Canadian.” In contrast, Conservative prime minister John Diefenbaker described a Canadian as one whose heritage is built on freedom.

Trudeau's interview on CNN follows the prorogation of Parliament, and an ill-fated attempt to prolong his career on Tuesday.

"When you say 'we're not Americans,' that's a slur," said David Menzies, Mission Specialist for Rebel News. "That's saying to Americans: We are better than [you]. We're judged by a higher standard."

The interview question stems from Trump’s facetious remarks in November, wherein he called Canada the "51st state" of these United Statesa jab directed at Trudeau for not securing our southern border.

“What I think is happening is President Trump, who’s a very skillful negotiator, is getting people to be somewhat distracted … to take away from the conversation around 25 per cent tariffs,” Trudeau told CNN host Jake Tapper.

As recently as December, the prime minister fired back at the “regressive forces” that failed to elect the first woman president in American history.

Our outgoing prime minister failed to actualize Trump's humour and it shows. Making our border crisis about himself is quintessential Trudeau.

Though he adopted a more diplomatic approach with Trump's tariff deadline mere weeks away, it may very well be too little too late to play the role of coy diplomat.

"Blackface is not going to miss an opportunitywhether it's domestic or international mediato make a jackass out of himself," said Menzies.

"Justin Trudeau's so-called resignation really is [just] a long-winded goodbye."

