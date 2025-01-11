Trudeau cares not for our borders or Canada's identity—he only cares about himself
'When you say 'we're not Americans,' that's a slur,' said Menzies. 'That's saying to Americans: We are better than [you]. We're judged by a higher standard.'
After nine years as prime minister, Justin Trudeau can't define the Canadian identity—nor does he care about our borders.
“One of the ways we define ourselves most easily is, well, we’re not American,” he said. “Canadians are incredibly proud of being Canadian.” In contrast, Conservative prime minister John Diefenbaker described a Canadian as one whose heritage is built on freedom.
Trudeau's interview on CNN follows the prorogation of Parliament, and an ill-fated attempt to prolong his career on Tuesday.
"When you say 'we're not Americans,' that's a slur," said David Menzies, Mission Specialist for Rebel News. "That's saying to Americans: We are better than [you]. We're judged by a higher standard."
Trudeau says "one of the ways" Canadians define themselves is by saying, "well, we're not Americans."— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 9, 2025
He calls President-elect Trump "a very skillful negotiator" and says he's using talk of annexation to distract from threats of 25% tariffs on goods the US imports from Canada. pic.twitter.com/0S6zctOXuz
The interview question stems from Trump’s facetious remarks in November, wherein he called Canada the "51st state" of these United States—a jab directed at Trudeau for not securing our southern border.
“What I think is happening is President Trump, who’s a very skillful negotiator, is getting people to be somewhat distracted … to take away from the conversation around 25 per cent tariffs,” Trudeau told CNN host Jake Tapper.
As recently as December, the prime minister fired back at the “regressive forces” that failed to elect the first woman president in American history.
Trudeau responds to Trump's talk of using "economic force" to annex Canada. The PM says "Canadians define themselves a whole bunch of different ways" after infamously claiming Canada was the first post-national state.— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 9, 2025
"We're Canadian because we're not American, and that is not… pic.twitter.com/a14N4LxEFf
Our outgoing prime minister failed to actualize Trump's humour and it shows. Making our border crisis about himself is quintessential Trudeau.
Though he adopted a more diplomatic approach with Trump's tariff deadline mere weeks away, it may very well be too little too late to play the role of coy diplomat.
"Blackface is not going to miss an opportunity—whether it's domestic or international media—to make a jackass out of himself," said Menzies.
"Justin Trudeau's so-called resignation really is [just] a long-winded goodbye."
Rebel News
Staff
Articles written by staff at Rebel News to help tell the other side of the story.