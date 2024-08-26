Trudeau refusing to resign despite abysmal polling numbers

E-transfer (Canada):

Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies discussed Justin Trudeau's refusal to step down despite consistently low polling numbers during Monday's live stream.

The prime minister was asked at a press conference why he isn't stepping aside like US President Joe Biden in light of a persistently poor approval rating.

"Listen we are focused on being there for Canadians," said Trudeau. "We're focused on stepping up on support and investments that are going to leave Canadians better off for the coming years and indeed decades."

The prime minister went on to speak about the 'strength' of Canada's economy compared to other developed nations. "Canada has built one of the strongest economies in the G7, in the world right now because we've been there to invest in the middle class and people working hard to join it," he said.

Speaking about the press conference, Menzies said, "I love the look in Justin's face because those were some prickly questions. Especially 'you know you personally are polling lower than your party, isn't it time to do a Biden?'"

"It's kind of the look of the lion tamer when the cats are starting to claw back. It's like 'how dare you, don't you know who feeds you at the end of this act?'"

Menzies went on to say, "It comes down to Liberal MPs, do they have the appetite to pull a palace coup?"

According to recent polling, the Trudeau Liberals are trailing Poilievre's Conservative Party by approximately 20 points.