Trudeau's Harrington Lake beer fridge cost the taxpayer $4000
The prime minister continues to live lavishly on the taxpayer dime.
The liquor cooler expense was uncovered in a more extensive access filing for construction and renovations at the Prime Minister's 5.4 hectares (13-acre) vacation home property managed by the National Capital Commission.
A purchase order dated February 25, 2021, was submitted for $4065.74 for a "beverage and wine cooler" for the "main cottage." The main cottage at the Gatineau Park, Quebec property is used exclusively by the Trudeau family.
The Harrington Lake retreat has undergone an extensive upgrade since Trudeau took office. Since 2019, nearly 12 million dollars has been spent to rehab, repair, and redo the PM's private hideaway, according to documents obtained by the Toronto Star.
