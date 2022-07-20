Trudeau's Harrington Lake beer fridge cost the taxpayer $4000

ncc-ccn.gc.ca and The Canadian Press / ﻿Darryl Dyck

Rebel News Store Purchase your new wardrobe staple from the Rebel News Store today! BUY NOW E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

The liquor cooler expense was uncovered in a more extensive access filing for construction and renovations at the Prime Minister's 5.4 hectares (13-acre) vacation home property managed by the National Capital Commission.

A purchase order dated February 25, 2021, was submitted for $4065.74 for a "beverage and wine cooler" for the "main cottage." The main cottage at the Gatineau Park, Quebec property is used exclusively by the Trudeau family.

The Harrington Lake retreat has undergone an extensive upgrade since Trudeau took office. Since 2019, nearly 12 million dollars has been spent to rehab, repair, and redo the PM's private hideaway, according to documents obtained by the Toronto Star.

Read the document: