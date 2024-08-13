Trudeau's support continues to slide as new poll suggests Liberals trailing Conservatives by 20 points

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies examined Trudeau's declining popularity in light of recent polling showing the Liberals trailing the Conservatives by 20 points.

New polling from Abacus Data shows that Poilievre's Conservatives continue to hold a large lead over the Trudeau Liberals, with the Conservatives remaining approximately 20 points ahead.

Menzies noted that Trudeau's declining popularity can be seen in the negative reception he receives while attending Liberal fundraising events across the country.

"I think there's another surefire indicator that the jig is up for Justin. And that indicator is the reception the prime minister was receiving all across our great dominion when it comes to Trudeau trying to prop up fellow Liberals MPs on the fundraising dinner circuit," he said.

Poilievre tells David Menzies the Trudeau Liberals have "destroyed our entire immigration system" and that temporary foreign workers "should only be available to fill jobs that employers have proven beyond a doubt cannot be filled by Canadians."https://t.co/TXq29qhTJo pic.twitter.com/qngN3GIoX9 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 9, 2024

Menzies explained that it's now a regular occurrence at these fundraisers for protesters to show up to "viciously heckle" the prime minister.

Speaking about Trudeau being heckled outside a recent fundraiser in Brampton, Menzies said, "I wonder what Trudeau was thinking while ensconced in his armour-plated Chevy Suburban along with his Mounties packing heat?"

"That's another surefire sign of hypocrisy isn't it? Trudeau has declared war on gun owners, not gang bangers mind you, but law-abiding sport shooters and hunters. Yet Trudeau doesn't even cross the street these days without being accompanied by his royal Canadian mounted pistol packers."

Conservative leader Poilievre recent stated that Trudeau has "destroyed our entire immigration system" in response to a question from Menzies at a press conference in Hamilton.