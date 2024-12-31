Trudeau sacrificed our freedoms for his censorship agenda
"We have a job to do on behalf of the people who sent us here," Pierre Poilievre once told the House of Commons. "We're going to give them back control of their lives in the freest country on earth, Canada."
Believe it or not, Canada used to be freer than the United States. Now, it woefully embraces censorship.
Our state apparatuses, from human rights commissions and tribunals to media subsidies have eroded the free press in Canada. Bill C-63, the Online Harms Act, will be the final nail in our coffin.
Rupa Subramanya, one of Canada's most revered independent journalists, joined Rebel News to discuss the future of free speech and a free press in Canada.
THE EZRA LEVANT SHOW | CENSORSHIP SCANDAL— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 4, 2023
Internal documents show head of CBC state broadcaster demanding Twitter censor users, or face punitive regulation from Trudeau.
FULL REPORT & DOCUMENTS: https://t.co/8tlv9c6tBY pic.twitter.com/ti8rYs4wPD
"So Bill C-63, if I understand, is ... going to be devastating," said Subramanya. "I cannot believe that someone would even come up with something so preposterous and draconian when our individual liberties and ... free expression is under threat.
The bill will amend the Criminal Code to define "hatred" and stipulate that online "hate speech" is discrimination through the Canadian Human Rights Act. It thusly empowers people to to anonymously file complaints, which are subject to costly fines and potential life imprisonment.
Though it will now be separated into two bills, its mockery of our most essential freedoms and the rule of law remains alive and well.
Trudeau Liberals blink on censorship bill — but the fight isn't over!— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 5, 2024
Breaking news: the Trudeau Liberals blinked on their censorship law, Bill C-63. They haven’t cancelled it. But they’ve decided to split it into two parts. They’re proceeding quickly on the first part, which… pic.twitter.com/gpEn2GzvFI
"The state of free speech in Canada is [already] so weak and then, on top of that, we're imposing this proposed legislation," said Subramanya. "This the kind of stuff that you see in authoritarian tin pot dictatorships in the third world."
"I never imagined, in the nearly 30 years that I've lived in this country, that the insanity I left behind [would present itself] here."
Pierre Poilievre slams Trudeau’s censorship measures and vows to ban government officials from engaging with the World Economic Forum. “There will be no more mandates, no central bank digital currency, no mandated digital ID.” pic.twitter.com/wZSMXYl7sD— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 10, 2023
When asked what lies ahead for a potential Conservative government, the journalist iterated that Pierre Poilievre wants to restore Canada as being one of the freest countries in the world.
"We must remember that we are servants in this place. We have a job to do on behalf of the people who sent us here," Poilievre once told the House of Commons. "Our personal dramas are not important."
"We're going to give them back control of their lives in the freest country on earth, Canada."
Rebel News
Staff
Articles written by staff at Rebel News to help tell the other side of the story.
COMMENTS
-
Bernhard Jatzeck commented 2024-12-31 21:57:46 -0500 FlagIt’s not just that, Bruce. He, like the elder Trudeau, is miserly. If a riding wanted something done by the federal government, it had better vote Liberal first before that request is even given consideration.
-
Bruce Atchison commented 2024-12-31 21:48:37 -0500 FlagTrudeau is a censorious thug. He can’t stand any balking when he orders something to be done. The spoiled kid of a man figures the world should run the way he expects it to. And when it doesn’t, somebody else is to blame. Trudeau must go.