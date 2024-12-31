Trudeau sacrificed our freedoms for his censorship agenda

"We have a job to do on behalf of the people who sent us here," Pierre Poilievre once told the House of Commons. "We're going to give them back control of their lives in the freest country on earth, Canada."

Rebel News
  |   December 31, 2024   |   News Analysis

Believe it or not, Canada used to be freer than the United States. Now, it woefully embraces censorship.

Our state apparatuses, from human rights commissions and tribunals to media subsidies have eroded the free press in Canada. Bill C-63, the Online Harms Act, will be the final nail in our coffin.

Rupa Subramanya, one of Canada's most revered independent journalists, joined Rebel News to discuss the future of free speech and a free press in Canada.

"So Bill C-63, if I understand, is ... going to be devastating," said Subramanya. "I cannot believe that someone would even come up with something so preposterous and draconian when our individual liberties and ... free expression is under threat.

The bill will amend the Criminal Code to define "hatred" and stipulate that online "hate speech" is discrimination through the Canadian Human Rights Act. It thusly empowers people to to anonymously file complaints, which are subject to costly fines and potential life imprisonment.

Though it will now be separated into two bills, its mockery of our most essential freedoms and the rule of law remains alive and well.

"The state of free speech in Canada is [already] so weak and then, on top of that, we're imposing this proposed legislation," said Subramanya. "This the kind of stuff that you see in authoritarian tin pot dictatorships in the third world."

"I never imagined, in the nearly 30 years that I've lived in this country, that the insanity I left behind [would present itself] here."

When asked what lies ahead for a potential Conservative government, the journalist iterated that Pierre Poilievre wants to restore Canada as being one of the freest countries in the world.

"We must remember that we are servants in this place. We have a job to do on behalf of the people who sent us here," Poilievre once told the House of Commons. "Our personal dramas are not important."

"We're going to give them back control of their lives in the freest country on earth, Canada."

PETITION: Stop the Censorship!

76,295 signatures
Goal: 100,000 signatures
meta-img

Please sign this petition to demand that Justin Trudeau repeal all of his censorship legislation, including his latest "Online Harms Act."

Will you sign?

Please donate to help Rebel News fight back against Justin Trudeau's draconian censorship regime!

Latest News

The Liberals still say they’re committed to bringing in censorship. Bill C-63 would create unprecedented censorship agencies, investigate your online posts, and even impose hate speech restraining orders before words are spoken. Rebel News has fought Trudeau’s censorship in courts across Canada, spending over $500,000 on free speech lawyers this year alone. To protect freedom of speech, we’re ready to challenge this law the moment it passes. If you believe in standing up to this censorship, please chip in to our legal defence fund and join the 75,000+ Canadians who have signed our petition. We have to fight this — if we don’t, the law will be used to silence us, and to silence you, too.

Amount
$
DONATE

Rebel News

Staff

Articles written by staff at Rebel News to help tell the other side of the story. 

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Showing 2 Comments

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.
  • Bernhard Jatzeck
    commented 2024-12-31 21:57:46 -0500 Flag
    It’s not just that, Bruce. He, like the elder Trudeau, is miserly. If a riding wanted something done by the federal government, it had better vote Liberal first before that request is even given consideration.
  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2024-12-31 21:48:37 -0500 Flag
    Trudeau is a censorious thug. He can’t stand any balking when he orders something to be done. The spoiled kid of a man figures the world should run the way he expects it to. And when it doesn’t, somebody else is to blame. Trudeau must go.