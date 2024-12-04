Trudeau silent as pro-Hamas protesters occupy Parliament building

SPONSOR | With the woke banks on one side and cookie-cutter, multi-national wealth managers on the other, it can seem like the conservative Canadian is out of options. Call Rocklinc Investment Partners, Canada’s premier conservative money manager: www.RockLinc.com

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Levant contrasted the harsh treatment of peaceful Freedom Convoy protesters with the gentle approach authorities took on Tuesday with pro-Hamas demonstrators occupying a Parliament building.

Police said in a statement that 14 arrests were made at the protest, although each individual was ultimately later released without charges. Protesters were removed after staging a sit-in in the Confederation Building, which is home to the offices of dozens of members of Parliament.

The demonstrators were reportedly part of a group called Jews Say No to Genocide Coalition, along with its supporters. The protesters were calling for an end to Canadian arms exports to Israel.

Levant noted that not once during the anti-mandate Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa in 2022 did demonstrators enter a building on Parliament Hill. Despite this fact, Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act, supporters of the convoy had their bank accounts frozen, and peaceful convoy organizers like Tamara Lich were thrown in jail.

"Even during 9/11 Canada did not invoke the Emergencies Act, but Trudeau so hated the truckers that he did so and then seized a bunch of bank accounts, deployed the riot horses, and put people in jail like Tamara Lich," Levant said.

"The truckers stayed in their trucks and on the street, they had hot tubs and bouncy castles and they circulated around, but mainly they just were in their trucks. They didn't go in, they didn't stop Parliament in any way," he added.

Levant went on: "Look what happened in Ottawa today, jamming up Parliament, stopping Parliament. Pro-Hamas extremists, some of whom were Jewish, some of whom were merely pretending to be Jewish...literally blocked Parliament in the name of Hamas."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has yet to comment on the anti-Israel protesters' disruption of Parliament proceedings.