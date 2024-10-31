Trudeau targets pro-life charities — we're fighting back!

Internal polling for the Liberals must be worse than we know because they have trotted out their favourite wedge issue.

Trudeau's extremist Liberal government is pushing legislation to revoke charitable status from groups that don’t toe the line on abortion and birth control.

The radical Trudeau change in legislation is being framed as a measure to "protect reproductive freedom," but in reality, it’s an attempt to shut down pro-life voices under the guise of regulating charity status.

The proposed legislation, announced Tuesday by the Department of Finance, through changes to the Income Tax Act, demands that registered charities disclose whether they offer abortion services or birth control—and punishes those that don’t explicitly state as such by potentially revoking their status, regardless of the very real charity they do.

Charities that fail to comply will be labelled as deceiving the public and face the possibility of losing their tax exemptions and ability to issue donation receipts.

This means less support for organizations that offer services ranging from pregnancy counselling to life-affirming care for vulnerable women, what the Trudeau government labels "abuse" in the announcement of the changes to the law.

So let's clarify what this means.

On one side of the street, you can counsel a woman that she is incapable of carrying her child to term, offer her an abortion, and still be a charity. On the other side, if you tell a woman she is capable of having that baby, and offer her support, counselling, diapers, and other help, you can lose your charitable status if you don't follow Trudeau's new labelling rules.

Or if you give out diapers at the food bank, that's charitable, but if you do it at a pro-life organization, that could be uncharitable.

These pro-life charities do the work for the people the government says it should help: women and the poor. And the Liberals say they care about choice, but is it a choice if they won't let women hear about options other than abortion?

The Trudeau Liberals say this is about truth in advertising, that crisis pregnancy centres are dishonest, and not pregnancy centres unless they counsel for abortion, rather than just pregnancy. The Liberals are worried a woman contemplating abortion may wander into a crisis pregnancy centre by accident, learn the facts, get some help and choose life.

If you want real truth in advertising, maybe the Liberals should stop calling abortion "reproductive freedom" and transitioning kids "gender affirming care."

And let's talk about the double standard, as pro-life group Right Now points out, are they going to require the radical environmentalist David Suzuki Foundation to explain to the public it is anti-oil — at least in theory but not in practice — or are these rules only for pro-life groups?

This is all very similar to Justin Trudeau's anti-conversion therapy law, which banned voluntary religious counselling for those struggling with sexual identity issues. That law means in Canada, there is still, of course, conversion therapy, but it's where doctors and activists convert gay kids into trans ones.

It’s a clear attempt to strong-arm organizations into supporting a pro-abortion agenda, even if it contradicts their foundational principles and conscience rights.

If passed, the legislation will essentially gag pro-life charities by forcing them to undermine their missions just to keep their status.

Justice Minister Arif Virani and the Department of Finance claim that these measures are necessary to prevent what they call the “misuse” of charitable status by groups that allegedly “mislead” women. The bigotry of low expectations, assuming pregnant women are too stupid to figure out what these charities do.

This rationale seems less about public accountability and more about penalizing those who hold different beliefs on a deeply personal and moral issue.

Women and Gender Equality Minister Marci Ien, who I will bet 100 bucks can't define what a woman is, had this to say:

The changes set a dangerous precedent for freedom of speech and religion in Canada, and you should care about that even if you aren't pro-life.

With charities now under threat of losing status for not aligning with the government’s pro-abortion stance, what other conservative causes could be next on the chopping block?

The message is clear: play by Trudeau’s rules or face the consequences. Pro-life groups, already operating on limited budgets, now face a battle for their very existence against a government intent on enforcing its ideological agenda through legal means.

If the bill becomes law, it will come into force 90 days after Royal Assent, applying to charities starting in 2025. This gives pro-life organizations a narrow window to challenge the legislation, raise awareness, and rally public support for what they see as a gross overreach of federal power.